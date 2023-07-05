Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 1.2.0 patch notes: Fixed gameplay progression

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s 1.2.0 patch has just gone live, which will address several major quest issues.

In just three days, Tears of the Kingdom sold over 10 million copies, making it one of the fastest-selling Nintendo titles to date. After six years of waiting for a Breath of the Wild sequel, TotK did not disappoint new and longtime Zelda fans.

Despite the game only launching in May 2023, some players hoped the June Nintendo Direct would have revealed Tears of the Kingdom DLC. Instead, viewers received more information about Pikmin 4 and several upcoming Mario games.

While it’s not a content expansion, Tears of the Kingdom just revealed the 1.2.0 patch notes. Here are the full details of everything included in this patch.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 1.2.0 patch

Nintendo

TotK’s 1.2.0 patch addresses problems like players’ inability to progress past certain main quests and side adventures. The main quests affected were “A Mystery in the Depths” and “Secret of the Ring Ruins.”

Additionally, the patch allows users to redeem in-game items from the Switch News Channel. This was also a feature for Breath of the Wild players.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Version 1.2.0 patch notes

Here are the full details of Tears of the Kingdom’s Version 1.2.0 patch:

By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items.

Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received.

Additional Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could not progress beyond a certain point in the main quests “A Mystery in the Depths” and “Secret of the Ring Ruins”, the side adventures “Hateno Village Research Lab” and “Lurelin Village Restoration Project”, the shrine quest “Dyeing to Find It”, and the side quests “Village Attacked by Pirates”, “The Incomplete Stable”, and “Seeking the Pirate Hideout”. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.

Fixed an issue preventing fairies from appearing under certain conditions when they originally should have appeared.

Fixed an issue preventing the meals provided by Kiana of Lurelin Village from changing under certain conditions.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Check out our other Tears of the Kingdom guides below if you want to breeze through your playthrough.

