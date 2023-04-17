9 Best Zelda games to play before Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda series has dozens of incredible entries, but these nine games represent the very pinnacle of the franchise.

There are various eras of The Legend of Zelda, each defined by their own self-contained timelines, console generation, and characters. Yet they all contribute to the wider Zelda cannon in which bad guy Ganon, and the titular Princess Zelda, and her champion Link, are all reincarnated again and again to battle across the different ages of Hyrule.

Choosing the nine best games in The Legend of Zelda series was a tough ask, but we’ve narrowed it down to the most iconic, influential, and celebrated entries – then ranked them. While there are many others we also considered, here are the nine best Zelda games to play before Tears of the Kingdom.

9. Majora’s Mask

Nintendo Skull Kid’s reign of terror begins when he locates Majora’s Mask.

Ever wondered what Link did after regaining his youth at the end of Ocarina of Time? He went on to have another adventure that, while not as celebrated as his previous one, proved to be well ahead of its time. Time being the most important word here. Majora’s Mask looks and plays a lot like OoT but sees kid Link stuck in a time loop needing to live through the same day over and over again.

The game’s antagonist, Skull Kid, has found and is wearing the titular mask, which has turned the world into a time-distorted hellscape in this dark sequel to one of the N64’s most beloved adventures. Link can equip his own array of masks to end the time loop and free Skull Kid from his possession. The game was remade for the 3DS and is a superb addition to the portable console’s catalog.

8. Link’s Awakening

Nintendo Link’s Awakening was also remade in 2019.

Link’s Awakening marked The Legend of Zelda’s debut on the Game Boy and proved that the series could work on a handheld, something the developers would not forget in the DS, 3DS, and Switch eras. The game is a full Zelda adventure in the style of the original NES and SNES games and has gone on to be one of the most celebrated and adored games in the entire franchise.

Today, the game can be bought and played on the Nintendo Switch and while it shows its age, is still remarkably playable – a testament to its quality and legacy. It’s also got a stunning remake too!

7. Skyward Sword

Nintendo Skyward Sword offers an origin story for Ganon and Zelda’s feud.

Skyward Sword often doesn’t get the credit it deserves. The game tells a fantastic story that explains the origins of Link, Zelda, and Ganon’s relationship, offering a reason why these characters are destined to be reincarnated again and again across the ages.

Skyward Sword was a Nintendo Wii game that forced players to engage with motion controls when it was first released, something that alienated some fans of the series. However, it’s now been remastered on the Nintendo Switch without motion controls and all Zelda fans owe it to themselves to play it – and learn the fascinating origins of this epic tale.

6. A Link Between Worlds

Nintendo A Link Between Worlds is a stunning throwback to retro Zelda.

The 2013 sequel to 1992’s A Link to the Past, this game was a long time coming. Set in one of the earliest and original Zelda timelines, A Link to the Past was more than just fan service for long-time Zelda players. It took everything that made the original retro series special and combined it with elements from the modern Zelda games to create something extra magical on the 3DS.

While it could never quite match its forbears in terms of iconic status, it did a great job of reminding us of them and giving us another helping on classic Zelda with a contemporary polish. If you still own a 3DS, give one of the best games the console has a try.

5. Twilight Princess

Nintendo Ganondorf is at his most terrifying in Twilight Princess.

Released for both the Nintendo GameCube and Wii, Twilight Princess was a darker chapter of the Zelda series as opposed to the more colorful and vibrant Wind Waker. The game saw Hyrule become infected by the Twilight Realm in Ganon’s latest scheme to take over the land. Link teams up with Midna, a denizen of the Twilight Realm to separate both worlds, save Zelda, and free the kingdom from Ganon.

During Twilight Hours, Link can turn into Wolf Link which gives him lots of different abilities and really changes up the gameplay when compared to earlier entries. The game also leans more into an open-world design, setting the stage for fully switching to that genre. Twilight Princess was remastered for the Wii U, letting players finally experience it in HD.

4. A Link to the Past

Nintendo It’s not quite an expansive 3D open world, but it’s prime Zelda.

A Link to the Past is the definitive retro Zelda game, while not the original, it’s the one that established the series as an essential part of Nintendo’s library and helped shape the IP into something truly legendary. Every Zelda game since has either borrowed from or paid tribute to A Link to the Past and the game’s story is still important in the wider Zelda universe today. It’s also available on Nintendo Switch, so check it out to see why so many people find it so unforgettable.

3. Wind Waker

Nintendo Ganondorf is also the main antagonist in The Legend of Zelda: Windwaker

Wind Waker was the Zelda series’ debut on GameCube but the game was also remastered in HD for the Wii U where its distinct art style and gameplay still look and feel glorious. Different from any other entry, Wind Waker is set in the far future when Hyrule is underwater and separated by a vast ocean. Link must sail around visiting different islands on his talking ship to stop the latest version of Ganondorf who’s up to his old tricks.

Zelda is also back as a feisty pirate captain and joins Link on his seafaring quest. The game is a celebrated classic and represents everything that makes The Legend of Zelda special. It also went on to serve as inspiration for other naval gaming adventures such as Assassin’s Creed Black Flag and others. Finally, the game also spawned some sequels that were released on the Nintendo DS. Get on board as soon as you can!

2. Breath of the Wild

Nintendo Breath of the Wild was a game-changer for the series.

Breath of the Wild was The Legend of Zelda’s ‘Skyrim moment.’ It was the game that took the series out of its established formula and into a bright open world where player choice and exploration were everything. Zelda games had often flirted with wide-open worlds but had always opted to take a more linear route when it came to progression.

The game was released on the Wii U and Nintendo Switch, becoming the defining title of the latter. It also forced the open-world game genre to evolve, serving as an inspiration to Elden Ring and many other franchises that adopted Nintendo’s approach. The game will live forever when it comes to its influence and importance, not just to the Zelda series, but to games of this type, and Nintendo as a company.

Its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, cannot get here soon enough.

1. Ocarina of Time

Nintendo Ocarina of Time changed the Zelda series forever.

While Breath of the Wild radically changed the Zelda formula, that style served the series well for nearly two decades, arguably making the franchise the household name it is today. This all started with Ocarina of Time, a Nintendo 64 game that was well ahead of its time. It was also one that took the series away from its 2D roots and allowed players to explore a fully 3D Hyrule for the first time, complete with iconic locations, unforgettable characters, and a story of good overcoming evil that the series has replicated ever since.

Every Zelda game that came after it owes OoT a debt, as this was not only the template for the series going forward, but it also set the standard for action-adventure RPGs for an entire generation of gamers. While Breath of the Wild will always hold the crown as the biggest Zelda game, Ocarina will always be remembered as the most important and influential. If you’ve never played it, give the incredible 3DS remake a try and see what all the fuss is about.

