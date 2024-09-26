How long is Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Completionist run & average playthrough

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is one of the biggest 2D Zelda games ever created, so many players will rightfully be wondering how long it will take to beat.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom shares a lot of similarities to Breath of the Wild in that it features a plethora of side quests, mini-games, and unlockable outfits. The new Echo system will also have players trekking around Hyrule, collecting all kinds of monsters like the Lynel Echo and furniture to summon.

Article continues after ad

There’s certainly a lot to delve into, especially if you’re a completionist who enjoys collecting every collectible. So, if you’re wondering how long Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will take to beat, then we have you covered.

How long is Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will take you around 15-20 hours to complete if you just focus on the main story quest. However, if you’re a completionist looking to get every Heart Container, Fairy Bottle, Echo, and tick off every side quest, then you can expect to spend 25-30 hours to finish everything.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How long is Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom compared to Link’s Awakening

Nintendo Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’s map is much larger than Link’s Awakening.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is longer than the other 2D Zelda games like Link’s Awakening, which has an average main story time of 14 hours and a completiontionist run of 21 hours. This is due to Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom having a much bigger map, more side quests, minigames, and more sizeable dungeon content thanks to the inclusion of rifts.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom speedrun times

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom may be one of the most sizeable 2D Zelda games out there, but we expect speedrunners to cut the average 15-20 hour playthrough into just a few hours. This is because of Zelda’s Echoes, which give her added mobility and allow her to skip vast sections of the map, saving huge amounts of time.

Article continues after ad

Speedrunners will also be able to capitalize on powerful summons like the Lynel Echo and Sword Moblin Lv.3, both of which can make short work of bosses. This is especially true when you combine this with Zelda’s Sword form, which can be constantly spammed if you have energy recovery Smoothies.

Article continues after ad

While Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom fans won’t be able to make a beeline for the last boss like in BotW, it will be interesting to see just how these new mechanics will set new records.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to complete the game in record time or just want to defeat bosses in style, then be sure to check out our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Lynel unlock guide and outfit location guide.