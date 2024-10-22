“Game breaking bug” plagues Silent Hill 2 players in recent patch

A brand new patch for the Silent Hill 2 remake has dropped, but along with the performance improvements and some visual errors, the developer has accidentally added a brand new bug that “breaks the game.”

Patch 1.04 has finally fixed James’ movement issues, his teleporting antics, and the issue with the nurse’s skirts. However as reported on the game’s Reddit, it seems a brand new issue has arrived, breaking all progress on the tricky labyrinth location.

Essentially, players in the labyrinth will now find their cube puzzles failing to update, causing many to be completely stuck. After solving the first stage, players with the problem will find the cube failing to move onto the second stage, meaning progress is impossible.

The cube puzzle is tricky enough as it is, but without it updating, many players are spending hours spinning the cube around, to no avail, all because of the bug.

“Holy f**k I just spent an hour thinking I HAD to be missing something” commented one user. Many others reported similar problems, with many thinking it must have been their failure to solve the puzzle rather than a bug.

Konami

While some reported this was “a patch that breaks the game on PS5” others quickly added that the problem occurs on “PC too” so thousands are finding themselves stuck in the labyrinth.

Luckily, thanks to the game’s Reddit page, some players have discovered a fix for PS5. “make sure you have a save file at a point before you jump through the hole. Delete the game and turn off internet connection. Copy/install the game. Load the save I mentioned in 1.”

Naturally, players should attempt this with caution as it’s not been confirmed to be a fix. Interstingly, fans have reported that “the update is integrated into the download file. Tried redownloading already sadly. If only I had the disc version,” so if you’re on PC or have the digital version of Silent Hill, this won’t work.

Thankfully, Bloober has acknowledged the error, sharing that a “fix will be released as soon as possible” on Steam. In the meantime, they’ve shared a temporary workaround: “Using an earlier save, before entering the Labyrinth.”

Given the patch was only released on October 21, it’s likely the fix will be coming very soon.