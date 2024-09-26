Deadlock September 26 patch notes: Mirage added, anti-cheat implemented, map changes & more

Deadlock’s bi-weekly patch has arrived, and we’re getting a new hero this time around: Mirage. Along with his addition, we’re getting a number of bug fixes, item and hero balance changes, and some big map changes.

Additionally, Valve is finally adding a cheat detection system in response to the massive influx of cheaters. It’s got a number of options including ending the game immediately, along with some quality of life stuff to get ahead of when match results matter like a loss not counting on your record.

Article continues after ad

Here are the full September 26 Deadlock patch notes, including a full description of Mirage’s kit:

Deadlock September 26 patch notes

Mirage ability rundown

Mirage is a bruiser with some drain tank abilities, great mobility, and a slow-firing primary. He feels like he’ll have a hard time in lane but excel at roaming and taking over the map later on. Accuracy is essential on him considering how slow his primary is and the limited window to land shots that stack his 3.

Article continues after ad

Ability Description Upgrades Tornado Transform yourself into a tornado that travels forward, damaging enemies and lifting them into the air. After emerging from the tornado you gain bullet evasion. +1: +0.5 lift duration

+2: -14 second cooldown

+5: +20% bullet evasion (the base is 30%, this brings it up to 50% total) Fire Scarabs Start launching fire scarabs. Each scarab can be launched separately, stealing max health from enemies and applying bullet resist reduction. Cannot apply multiple scarabs to the same enemy. Health gain from heroes is 3x more effective than against non-heroes. +1: -15 second cooldown

+2: -15% bullet resist

+5: +70 max health steal Djinn’s Mark Passive: Your shots apply an increasing multiplier on a target. When the multiplier on a target expires or you reach its max, it’s consumed. The target suffers Spirit damage and is briefly revealed on the map. The final damage is the base times the multiplier.

Active: Consume multiplier of Djinn’s Mark to deal damage now. +1: Apply 80% slow for 0.5 seconds whenever you increase the multiplier.

+2: +4 second Multiplier duration and +10 base damage.

+5: +4 max multiplier (the base is 8, this brings it up to 12) Traveler Channeled. Target an ally or visible enemy hero on the minimap, then teleport to where they were when your channel started. After teleporting, gain movement speed as well as fire rate until your next reload. +1: -20 second cooldown

+2: +2 m/s movespeed

+5: +20% fire rate

Hero changes

Abrams

Infernal Resilience reduced from 16% to 15%

Infernal Resilience T3 reduced from 9% to 8%

Siphon Life spirit scaling increased from 0.2 to 0.3

Fixed Cases where Shoulder Charge was unexpectedly ‘slamming’ in to walls and stairs

Bebop

Hook range reduced from 30m to 25m

Hyper Beam duration spirit scaling reduced from 0.08 to 0.06

Dynamo

Singularity radius reduced from 8m to 7m

Grey Talon

Arrow cycle time reduced from 0.4s to 0.45s (overall dps unchanged)

Rain of Arrows can be alternate-casted to remain near the ground

Fixed air dash during Rain of Arrows going half the distance

Guided Owl bonus spirit on death now has a 3s buffer window

Guided Owl: very slight turn rate improvements

Guided Owl radius increased from 12m to 13m

Haze

Sleep dagger hitbox reduced by 10%

Fixed refresher not working properly with Smoke Bomb

Fixed some items that didn’t proc before: Tesla Bullets, Lucky Shot, Mystic Shot

Bullet Dance now more accurately shows who it is shooting

Fixed Bullet Dance sometimes not obeying line of sight accurately

Bullet Dance bullets are now affected by Time Wall

Bullet Dance evasion reduced from 50% to 25%

Bullet Dance fire rate reduced from 25% to 15%

Ivy

Stone Form now works against airborne targets

Kudzu Bomb T3 now also grants +2m Radius

Kudzu Bomb spirit power scaling increased from 0.6 to 0.7

Fixed clicking noise when flying while disarmed

Fixed being able to Stone Form during the Take Flight animation to circumvent the vulnerable cast period

Kelvin

Headshot bonus damage reduced by 20%

Bullet damage growth reduced from 1.2 to 0.9

Arctic Beam movement slow reduced from 70% to 50%

Moving through breakables while on Ice Path now destroys them

Lady Geist

Life Drain cooldown reduced from 42s to 30s

Malice cooldown reduced from 6.25s to 6s

Malice T1 improved from -2.75s Cooldown to -3s

Fixed Life Drain not healing extra based on amplifications (like Soul Shredder and Malice stacks)

Sprint increased from 1 to 1.5

McGinnis

Fixed looking up circumventing the min range on Wall and Barrage

Can now cast parry to cancel your ult

Fixed various issues with Spectral Wall indoors and near walls spawning the wrong number of segments

Mo & Krill

Combo duration reduced from 2.75s to 2.5s

Combo damage spirit scaling increased from 0.8 to 1.1

Combo kill trigger now has a 3s buffer window to get credit

Sand Blast T1 reduced from +1.5s to +1s

Sand Blast range increased from 30m to 35m

Burrow base speed increased from 3 to 4

Burrow T3 speed reduced from +3 to +2

Paradox

Pulse Grenade T3 now also grants +2% Damage Amp

Fixed being unable to be damaged by multiple Time Walls

Pocket

Affliction no longer goes through walls, now respects line of sight

Barrage T3 reduced from +5% to +4%

Seven

Static Charge stun duration reduced from 1.1 to 0.9

Static Charge T3 reduced from 1.1 to 0.9

Static Charge radius reduced from 6m to 5m

Static Charge can now be alternate-casted on self (does not stun you)

Static Charge now respects line of sight

Lightning Ball T3 now also gives +1m Radius

Shiv

Slice and Dice T2 reduced from +85 to +75

Killing Blow Rage buildup per spirit damage reduced from 0.02 to 0.013

Killing Blow Rage drain rate increased from 0.3 to 0.35

Killing Blow Full Rage Bonus Damage reduced from 20% to 15%

Killing Blow T2 increased from 5% to 10%

Vindicta

Gun cycle time increased from 0.19s to 0.22s (same overall dps)

Stake: distance enemies are allowed to move increased from 6m to 8m

Max Falloff reduced from 58m to 45m

Fixed Flight ending if you touch the ground

Low HP indication now also shows up while unscoped

Assassinate Base damage reduced from 160 to 140

Assassinate zoom level reduced a little bit

Flight duration spirit scaling reduced from 0.2 to 0.15

Viscous

The Cube cleanse is now part of the T2

Puddle Punch enemy warning time increased from 0.35s to 0.45s

Bullet Damage reduced from 13 to 12

Can now use down dash during Goo Ball

Fixed Phantom Strike not positioning you correctly when using it with your Goo Ball

Splatter post cast delay reduced from 0.5s to 0.2s

Warden

Binding Word escape range and escape time increased by 15%

Last Stand spirit scaling increased from 0.9 to 1.2

Yamato

Bullet damage growth reduced from 0.5 to 0.45

Crimson Slash fire rate slow reduced from 30% to 20%

Fixed various issues with Flying Strike pathing

Shadow Transformation duration reduced from 5s to 4.5s

Shadow Transformation T3 duration increased from +1.5s to +2s

Shadow Transformation no longer provides unlimited ammo

Item Changes

Vitality Items

Melee Lifesteal: Melee Damage reduced from 13% to 12% Heal vs non-heroes reduced from 40% to 30%

Extra Stamina: Stamina Recovery increased from 10% to 14%

Restorative Locket: No longer requires max stacks to restore a stamina point

Divine Barrier: Bonus Health reduced from 75 to 50

Combat Barrier: Fire Rate while shielded reduced from 8% to 6% Weapon Damage while shielded reduced from 28% to 25% Bullet Shield increased from +300 to +325

Health Nova: Weapon Damage increased from 10% to 12%

Return Fire: While active grants +25% Bullet Resistance Bullet Damage Returned reduced from 70% to 60% No longer grants +7% Fire Rate Spirit Power increased from +7 to +9 Fixed Ricochet’d bullets not returning the right amount of damage

Bullet Armor: Bullet Resist increased from 20% to 25%

Veil Walker: No longer grants +20% Fire Rate

Improved Bullet Armor: Bullet Resist increased from 45% to 50%

Fortitude: Bonus Health increased from 275 to 300

Lifestrike: Cooldown reduced from 5.25s to 5s Fixed proccing heal more than once when hitting multiple targets

Shadow Weave: Moved to T4 Weapon

Siphon Bullets: Now a T4 Vitality Item No longer grants +28% Weapon Damage Now grants +18% Bullet Resistance

Colossus: Slow radius increased from 12m to 14m

Soul Rebirth: Increases base respawn rate by +15s

Unstoppable: Can no longer be cast during channels



Weapon Items

Monster Rounds: Bullet Resist vs NPCs reduced from 35% to 30%

High-Velocity Mag: Bullet Velocity reduced from +30% to +25%

Restorative Shot: Cooldown reduced from 6.2s to 5.5s

Hollow Point Ward: Spirit Shield increased from +85 to +95

Headshot Booster: Fire Rate reduced from +5% to +4%

Kinetic Dash: Fire Rate reduced from 25% to 20% Fire Rate max duration reduced from 8s to 7s

Berserker: Damage required per stack reduced from 110 to 100

Mystic Shot: Damage spirit scaling increased from 0.6 to 0.8

Melee Charge: Impact now increases your ammo for that mag instead of reloading (so if your ammo is 2/8, it becomes 10/8). Reloads you instantly if in the middle of a reload. Cooldown increased from 8.5s to 10s

Intensifying Magazine: Max Weapon Damage reduced from 75% to 60%

Escalating Resilience: Fire Rate reduced from 14% to 12%

Headhunter: Now requires Headshot Booster No longer grants +50% Bullet Velocity Now grants +5% Fire Rate Fixed not being affected by cooldown reduction

Pristine Emblem: Now requires High-Velocity Mag Now grants +35% Bullet Velocity

Titanic Magazine: Ammo increased from 100% to 120%

Sharpshooter: Fixed falloff reduction not working properly

Frenzy: Low HP Spirit Resist changed to Bullet Resist

Spiritual Overflow: Now grants +250 Bullet Shield

Silencer: Now grants +12 Spirit

Ricochet: Fire Rate reduced from 12% to 10%

Vampiric Burst: Fixed casting it interrupting sliding

Siphon Bullets: Moved to T4 Vitality

Shadow Weave: Now a T4 Weapon Item



Spirit Items

Ammo Scavenger: Ammo reduced from 15% to 10% Health reduced from 60 to 40 Duration reduced from 35s to 30s Max stacks reduced from 12 to 10

Spirit Strike: No longer grants +0.8 Health Regen

Mystic Reach: Ability Range increased from 16% to 18% Now provides 6% Bullet Resist instead of 6% Spirit Resist

Withering Whip: No longer grants +8% Fire Rate Spirit Power increased from +4 to +6 Now grants +1 Sprint Cast range increased from 24m to 30m Fire Rate slow increased from 40% to 45%

Quicksilver Reload: No longer triggers if your ammo is at max value already

Decay: Cooldown increased from 32s to 45s Cast range scaling reduced from 0.2 to 0.16

Improved Reach: Now provides 12% Bullet Resist instead of 12% Spirit Resist

Improved Spirit: Spirit Power increased from +21 to +23

Knockdown: Now causes enemies to fall down faster

Torment Pulse: Health Bonus increased from 140 to 160 Spirit Power damage scaling increased from 0.25 to 0.33

Rapid Recharge: Faster Time Between Charges increased from +55% to +65% Cooldown Reduction For Charged Abilities increased from +25% to 30%

Magic Carpet: Fixed it consuming stamina when jumping off

Escalating Exposure: Fixed the bonus damage being reduced twice by resistance

Refresher: Bullet Resist increased from 8% to 16% Spirit Resist reduced from 16% to 8%

Echo Shard: Now has a 0.3s cast delay (like Refresher)



Map changes

Outer lanes at the middle of the map pushed further away from the inner lanes

Added connection from canal near the urn platforms through the Radio Station and Apartment buildings

Reworked interior corridors of Fish Market/Nursery to exit to the buildings sooner

Added interior room partition from the Fish Market/Nursery to the Shops

Moved rope to the Fish Market/Nursery rooftop to the back of the building

Removed upper interior hallway from rope to the Fish Market/Nursery rooftops

Moved truck from in front of archway with cosmic veil to the back of the Fish Market/Nursery

Redesigned outer lane path (ziplines and trooper nodes) from Walker to Guardian on Amber Yellow and Sapphire Purple

Added interior passage beside Subway Entrance to the outer lanes

Side lanes are now a little further apart from the middle lanes

Lane setup is now always 1-2-2-1

Anti-cheat

Added an initial Anti-Cheat detection system. When a user is detected as cheating, during the game session the opponents will be given a choice between banning the user immediately and ending the match or turning the cheater into a frog for the rest of the game and then banning them afterwards. The system is set to conservative detection levels as we work on a v2 anti-cheat system that is more extensive. We will turn on the banning of users in a couple of days after the update is out. When a match is ended this way, the results will not count for other players.

Article continues after ad

Misc/General changes and bugfixes

Zipline Boost now starts on cooldown again

Trooper damage reduction from Guardians reduced from 35% to 28% (they die a little faster to Guardians now)

Trooper share radius reduced (from allied hero to allied hero 50m->40m, from orb to allied hero 40m->35m)

Reverted recent creep sharing duplication changes (back to how it was over a week ago, we want to see if it’s still an issue with the other changes in this patch)

Some latency-related calculation improvements that help orbs be a little less deny favored

Orbs now appear a little smaller to the enemy that is trying to deny them

Added a Soul Generator (like the one in hero sandbox) in the respawn area. Starts spawning orbs at 3 minutes. Each orb is worth 10 souls when shot. (primary purpose for this is cases when you are very close to an item purchase)

Fire Rate slows now stack diminishingly

Rejuv bonus creep HP increased from 50% to 70%

Rejuv bonus is no longer consumed for dead players, they have it on their next life now

Troopers no longer give half bounty when base guardians are destroyed for that lane

Killer to Assist bounty ratio reduced from 2.0 to 1.7 (slightly more to assists)

Midgame respawn time increased a bit (reaches 50s at 20 min instead of 40s at 20 min)

Teleporter delay reduced from 5s to 4s

Guardians now deal 10% more damage to players

Sinner’s Sacrifice now grants a permanent golden statue bonus when it is killed

Fixed Sinner’s Sacrifice sharing bounty to nearby allies

Added indicator on the hud to help track your passive cooldown items when they are 1s from ready (headshot Booster, Medic Bullets, etc)

Boon count increased from 11 to 14 (added to 16/18/20k)

Non-Health boon bonuses rescaled over the 14 levels (same total as before)

Aggressive crouch spamming within a very narrow window will now cause you to very briefly move progressively slower

Added Rejuv drop on a loop in the sandbox mode

Added infinite ammo option to sandbox (“No Reload”)

Fixed dashing downwards not destroying breakables

Silence now deselects your ability if you had it open when silenced

Added global quickcast support. You can now configure your abilities and/or items to be on quickcast mode globally. You can also customize each ability individually to be quickcast or not. This also supports grenade style abilities.

Hero specific keybinds now say the ability name instead of ability 1-4

Added Zipline hotkey that can be independently bound from space/jump

Fixed per-hero keys not inheriting user-defined default keys properly

Added keybind indicator for hero-specific binds showing which keys have been bound for that hero

Added Custom Match play mode

Private lobbies now have an option to turn on cheats

Private lobbies now let you select the specific servers to use

Private lobbies now have an option to make the match publicly visible or private to only the players

Private lobbies now support post-game and replays properly

Private lobbies now allow picking specific lanes (solo and dual lane colors are displayed)

Added a cheat report option in-game and post-game

Can now mute and report enemy players using ESC while in-game

Updated the game access invite UI to make it clear when users have been accepted (in most cases we look into where a user said their friend wasn’t accepted, the user was actually accepted but they never claimed the game on the Steam notifications side)

Added voice indicators for when players are speaking in party and team chat (green for party, white for team)

Updated Player Card and action menu when clicking on a player in the friend list or ESC menu

Fixed Rich Presence for Steam and in-game friend lists

Party Code is now hidden when you enable Streamer Mode

Added Region indicator to the matches on the watch tab

Fixed search by MatchID not working for games that are live

Added Spectator Fog of War toggle (hotkeys available in settings)

Added South Africa servers

Added Italian localization

Instead of showing the total number of favorites for each build, we now tag popular builds using a mix of both recent and historical usage so that newer builds are easier to find

Builds that haven’t been updated in 30 days now have a distinct visual

General rendering performance improvements

Shadow quality improvements for higher shadow settings

Fixed issues with player outline rendering in FSR2

Fixed regression with saturation volumes outline not showing up

Displacement mapping no longer an official option and will likely be cut (it can be enabled with a ConVar after the game starts)

Lighting improvements in map

Picking up a powerup will now list all the stats they modify in the HUD instead of a generic name like ‘Casting’ or ‘Gun’

Spirit scaling is now always shown on the tooltips without needing to hold alt/tab

Updated Viscous icon to look more different from Dynamo

Added frosted shell effect on the rejuv crystal when Frozen Shelter is active

Music and Sound effects will now pause during game pause

Fixed Guardian trying to shoot people unsuccessfully behind cover

Fixed Quicksilver Reload bonus damage not working correctly with things like Scorn and Flog

Added timer sound to the last couple seconds of Flying Cloak

Wall Jumps now use better animations to communicate directionality

Fixed jumping between ziplines consuming stamina

Fixed Magic Reverb not getting increased bonus damage from damage amps

Improved preloading during queue time

Updated Killing Blow effects

Updated Lightning Ball effects to reduce some visual noise

Fixed some issues with Crimson Slash effect not appearing reliably

Viscous Puddle Punch will now show a red preview for when the punch is out of range but within 2x of the cast range

Fixed Ricochet not respecting LOS when picking the targets

No longer play low ammo sounds when firing while sliding

Fixed not being able to bind Reload to Mouse Wheel Up/Down

Minimap line colors now match the color of the hero drawing them

Fixed spectator keybinds not showing correctly

Updated Flying Strike effects to reduce some visual noise

Fixed Flex Slot unlock order not matching the usual order of unlocks

Updated Sleep Dagger projectile, impact and sleeping debuff visuals

Fixed imbue and active abilities dialog not responding to keybinds if your ability/item binds included a modifier key or were bound to the mouse wheel

Fixed Dynamo not playing an animation during the cast delay on Singularity

Updated bullet shield break effects

Updated Unstoppable effects to be clearer at cast time

Warp Stone: Casting while on the ground will no longer stop the player in place, will try to move forward along the ground instead

Warp Stone: Fixed cases of Warp Stone getting caught on geometry

Fixed various projectiles going through bosses (Wraith cards, Geist bombs, etc)

Fixed Dash not always breaking breakables

Breakables will now wait to spawn if a player is in the way

Abrams now has a new custom heavy melee animation

Updated Haze VO

Fixed a bug where Kelvin desperation VO for Arctic Beam and Ice Path were flipped

Turned off a Shiv line where he referenced slowing down enemies when he wasn’t actually doing so

Removed reason 31 of why Lash is better than Bebop and replaced it with reason 26 of why Lash is better than Bebop (fixed a bug with Lash’s hero select lines)

Replaced a Grey Talon select line to make his intentions more clear

Infernus will no longer appear in every bot match

Bots can now choose to play Lady Geist, Mirage, Shiv, and Warden

Fixed min/max falloff range displaying incorrectly on Weapon Stats Tooltip

Updated Rejuvenator buff effect

Updated wall bounce effects for Viscous in ball form

Added citadel_give_gold cheat command

Improved read on the connecting rope for Flying Strike and reduced visual obstruction of the ending slash

Music bug fixes for replay and spectating

Allow announcer lines for kill streaks and various hero lines to play while the player is in an active combat encounter

Timing critical music and sfx will pause and resume in response to game pause

You can find Valve’s full notes here. Check out our Deadlock tier list to see where everyone lands once we’ve had some time with the new patch.