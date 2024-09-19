Palworld drops surprise hotfix update hours after Nintendo lawsuit hits

Pocketpair just dropped a surprise hotfix update for Palworld merely a few hours after Nintendo and The Pokemon Company’s lawsuit was announced.

On September 19, Nintendo revealed alongside The Pokemon Company it had jointly filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair, the creators of Palworld.

Filed on September 18 in the Tokyo District Court, the suit sought compensation for damages that Pocketpair allegedly caused due to their infringement on Nintendo’s IP.

When the news of the lawsuit dropped, Pocketpair did not officially respond, with only the game’s Community Manager addressing the situation in a now-deleted tweet with a smiling emoji.

Article continues after ad

However, just hours after the lawsuit hit, Palworld has been hit with a surprise hotfix on Xbox, the update arriving with zero mention of the massive legal dispute.

Announced by the Palworld X (formerly Twitter) account, they revealed a small update for Xbox had just been deployed.

The update fixed a “fatal” bug in the Xbox version where Pals would randomly stop moving and working, adding that devs are aware the same bug is happening on the Steam version and that it’s currently being investigated.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Thank you for your continued support of Palworld,” the hotfix update said, which is how Pocketpair normally ends off patch notes.

It should be noted that when developers want to send updates to a game for consoles such as Xbox, it typically takes longer to approve than on a platform like Steam. Console updates need to be approved before they can roll out to the masses.

Which means this update was no doubt already in the works prior to the lawsuit being dropped on them though devs clearly decided not to delay it despite the change in circumstance.

Article continues after ad

“Lawsuits can’t stop the hotfixes!” one player commented, with many more surprised that Pocketpair would even release a update amid the major news.

“Bro gives no f**k about Nintendo,” a fan commented in Palworld’s post. “Does bro know they’re getting sued?” another jokingly questioned.

As of writing, Pocketpair has yet to make a official statement on the lawsuit.