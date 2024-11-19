Disney Dreamlight Valley November 20 patch notes: Storybook Vale, Scrooge’s Store changes, more

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s newest DLC, Stroybook Vale, releases on November 20, 2024. Ahead of the launch date, developer Gameloft has released patch notes detailing changes coming to the valley.

The Storybook Vale adventure introduced a handful of new characters for players to meet. This includes Merida, Flynn Rider, and Hades among others. Like A Rift in Time, you will travel to a new location within the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and solve a mystery surrounding two iconic Disney villains.

If you can’t wait to see what comes next for the adorable, simulation adventure, here are a few tidbits from the November Patch notes.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Storybook Vale patch notes

Dexerto / Gameloft

New Content for all players

Photo Mode: Glider pose added.

New Content for Storybook Vale expansion pass owners

Storybook Vale World : A new location broken into three biomes: the Bind, Everafter, and Mythopia.

New Main Questline: Players will meet the Lorekeeper and solve puzzles to progress quests.

3 New Characters: For the first part of Storybook Vale, players will meet Flynn Rider, Merida, and Hades.

New Royal Tool: Storybook Vale introduces the Royal Net, which will be used to capture "Snippets".

Puzzles and Quests: Players will solve new quests and puzzles based on classic folklore and fairytales.

New Animal Companions: Players can befriend Baby Dragons, Owls, and Pegusus while exploring.

New Items: Scrooge's Store will stock new items unique to the expansion pass.

Updates Buildings: Scrooge's Store and Chez Remy will both get a unique look that will match their locations in the Bind.

Scrooge’s Store and Chez Remy will both get a unique look that will match their locations in the Bind. New Collectibles: Storybook Vale clothing, decorations, crafting recipes, and more have been added to expand play creativity.

Improvements