Disney Dreamlight Valley November 20 patch notes: Storybook Vale, Scrooge’s Store changes, more
Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s newest DLC, Stroybook Vale, releases on November 20, 2024. Ahead of the launch date, developer Gameloft has released patch notes detailing changes coming to the valley.
The Storybook Vale adventure introduced a handful of new characters for players to meet. This includes Merida, Flynn Rider, and Hades among others. Like A Rift in Time, you will travel to a new location within the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and solve a mystery surrounding two iconic Disney villains.
If you can’t wait to see what comes next for the adorable, simulation adventure, here are a few tidbits from the November Patch notes.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Storybook Vale patch notes
New Content for all players
- Scrooge’s Store: The entrances to Scrooge’s Store in all areas will offer a different selection of items. This means each area (The Valley, Eternity Isle, Storybook Vale) will all have different things for sale.
- Photo Mode: Glider pose added.
New Content for Storybook Vale expansion pass owners
- Storybook Vale World: A new location broken into three biomes: the Bind, Everafter, and Mythopia.
- New Main Questline: Players will meet the Lorekeeper and solve puzzles to progress quests.
- 3 New Characters: For the first part of Storybook Vale, players will meet Flynn Rider, Merida, and Hades.
- New Royal Tool: Storybook Vale introduces the Royal Net, which will be used to capture “Snippets”.
- Puzzles and Quests: Players will solve new quests and puzzles based on classic folklore and fairytales.
- New Animal Companions: Players can befriend Baby Dragons, Owls, and Pegusus while exploring.
- New Items: Scrooge’s Store will stock new items unique to the expansion pass.
- Updates Buildings: Scrooge’s Store and Chez Remy will both get a unique look that will match their locations in the Bind.
- New Collectibles: Storybook Vale clothing, decorations, crafting recipes, and more have been added to expand play creativity.
Improvements
- Fixed issue with Nintendo Switch player photo QR codes
- Fixed “Initialization Error: #6” issue
- Fixed incorrect amount of night thorns spawning in the Valley
- Fixed issue with fishing ripples not spawning in the Sunlit Plateau Biome
- Fixed issue preventing PlayStation trophies from unlocking
- Fixed problem with items now showing up in the Collection they belong to
- “Fishing for Percision” quest issue fixed: Salmon can now transfer to cauldron.
- “A New Directive” quest issue fixed: BnL Blanket spawn problem resolved
- Fixed issue where players would be sent to Chez Remy instead of Tiana’s Palace
- Fixed issue where Moana’s Fishing Boat will not display the correct quantity of fish caught.
- Fixed issue where villager speech bubbles would migrate
- Fixed issue where players would spawn outside of the world after leaving a Scramblecoin.
- Fixed issue where closing the “House Floors” menu would cause a noticeable delay
- Fixed issue problem with Wrought Iron Fences wouldn’t place correctly
- Fixed issue where Time Rifts would not display the animation when transitioning
- Fixed problem with furniture in Mulan’s house not displaying properly
- Fixed issue with selection highlighting in the Premium Shop
- Fixed issue with camera where it could be moved out of bounds when placing paths
- “The M.U.S.H.U. Program” quest issue fixed: All items needed for the quest can now be broken properly
- Fixed problem with certain motifs visually glitching when placed
- Fixed issue with Jafar’s Palace exit, where players would be sent to the wrong place.
- Fixed issue with Scrooge’s Store that prevented tall items from appearing on display
- Fixed issue with turning avatar when using “Tap to Sprint”
- Fixed issue with clipping in certain clothing items