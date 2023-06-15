Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom movement glitch lets players shield surf across the skies

In the never-ending pursuit for new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom speedrun tech, a surprisingly simple glitch was discovered that allows players to surf across the skies, with players only needing 2 shields, a weapon, and a rocket.

The speedruns for both Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild are notoriously fast, with players even managing to speedrun Zelda ToTK in around 90 minutes just hours after launch.

As such, the speedrunning scene is incredibly competitive, and players are constantly searching for ways to shave seconds off their time and skip certain sections of the game, entirely.

In the pursuit of finding new movement glitches, players discovered that it’s possible to shield surf across the skies with minimal setup.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players soar with movement glitch

Many of Zelda: Tears of the Kindgom’s most notorious movement glitches and game-breaking bugs were swiftly patched out of the game. While speedrunners could potentially create a category for runs on that version of the game, it’s rare that a patched out bug is important enough to warrant moving to an earlier patch.

This means that, as Nintendo patches the game, players will have to keep innovating and finding ways to break the game. While these methods can often be complex, sometimes simple is best.

SmallAnt showed off a glitch that allows players to shield surf through the skies. By using something called Fuse Entanglement, players can strap a rocket to a weapon and their shield to take flight.

Learning how to use this glitch takes a bit of practice, but, once you’ve got it, it’s pretty easy to replicate. YouTuber Limcube put together an entire tutorial on how to to make this glitch work.

By fusing a rocket to your shield and pressing L on your Switch controller, you can stick a rocket to your shield while the game is trying to fuse it to your shield. By, swapping to a different shield during this small window will attach the rocket to your other shield without… actually attaching it.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s bugs are certainly difficult to wrap your head around at first, but, if you manage this first step, the hard part is out of the way.

Then, by taking the rocket that’s “attached” to your shield and fusing it to your sword, swapping between the rocket sword and surfing on your shield will allow you to soar. Compared to movement glitches discovered in the early days of ToTK, this one’s simple and very effective.

At the time of writing, this glitch is still possible. As long as Fuse Entanglement remains in the game, it’s safe to assume that players will be able to literally surf across the skies. Not to mention, there’s a good chance this becomes key speedrunning tech for Zelda ToTK’s best runners.