The First Descendant 1.1.3 patch notes buffs latest ultimate character with two new weapon modules

A new patch 1.1.3 has arrived for The First Descendant Season 1, bringing major changes that set up the Ultimate Freyna event. Here’s everything included in the latest hotfix.

The First Descendant Season 1 brought plenty of content including two new characters, new weapons, and an Ultimate Freyna storyline added to the roadmap. It’s also safe to say that the tier list and meta has shifted significantly ranking some Descendants higher than others.

However, now Nexon has dropped another patch 1.1.3 that adds buffs to three existing characters Freyna, Kyle, and Esiemo, and sets Freyna up for her Ultimate story event soon. The patch also adds two new weapon modules and finally allows players to start Public Operations in Invasion missions.

Article continues after ad

Here are the full patch notes for The First Descendant v1.1.3 hotfix with all the fixes and additions to the game.

Nexon A new storyline for Freyna will be introduced soon.

The First Descendant September 26 hotfix full patch notes

Content Improvements

1) Content

You can now start Public Operations in the Invasion. The number of monsters increases depending on the number of participants. Order of Truth – Interacting with a drone now makes other drones despawn.

Fortress – Fallen Ark Void Fragment has been changed. Expanded the terrain. Additional snipers has been placed for the second round.

Traps in certain dungeons have been modified or deleted. Sterile Land – Unknown Laboratory (Hard) Agna Desert – Caligo Ossuary (Normal, Hard), The Asylum (Normal, Hard) White-night Gulch – Bio-Lab (Normal, Hard) Hagios – The Haven (Normal, Hard), Old Mystery (Normal, Hard)

The amount of HP orbs and ammo dropped by scout monsters roaming the field, has increased.

2) Descendants

Yujin’s ‘Hyperreactive Healing Ground’ skill now heals HP after granting Purification, rather than before.

Improved certain skills of Freyna, Kyle, and Esiemo.

Freyna Improvements

Room 0 Trauma Fixed an issue where the “Room 0 Trauma” was set as “Poison”, making it impossible to deal damage to the Toxic Colossus.

Contagion Links The effects of ‘Contagion Links’ have been changed as follows: Killing an enemy inflicted with ‘Room 0 Trauma’ has chances to spawn a ‘Toxic Puddle’ on the place where the enemy was killed. Enemies receive damage and get inflicted with ‘Room 0 Trauma’ upon contact with the ‘Toxic Puddle.’ The damage of ‘Room 0 Trauma’ has been increased, and it has been adjusted to apply the ‘Toxic Reaction’ effect instead of ‘Poison.’ The ‘Toxic Reaction’ effect deals more damage compared to the previous ‘Poison’ effect and can be applied simultaneously with ‘Panic’, ‘Despair’, ‘Decay’, and ‘Nightmare’ effects.

Venom Trauma Increased the damage of ‘Room 0 Trauma,’ and it now inflicts ‘Panic’ rather than ‘Poison.’ The ‘Panic’ effect deals more damage than ‘Poison’ did previously, and can be inflicted together with ‘Toxic Reaction’, ‘Despair’, ‘Decay’, and ‘Nightmare.’ Increased the damage of the projectile. Increased the duration and range of ‘Toxic Puddle’ and added ‘continuous damage.’

‘Defense Mechanism’ and ‘Toxic Simulation’ Increased the damage of ‘Room 0 Trauma,’ and it now inflicts ‘Despair’ rather than ‘Poison.’ The ‘Despair’ effect deals more damage than ‘Poison did previously, and can be inflicted together with ‘Toxic Reaction’, ‘Despair’, ‘Panic’, and ‘Nightmare.’ Increased the chance to inflict ‘Room 0 Trauma.’

‘Putrid Venom’ and ‘Venom Synthesis’ ‘Toxic Swamp’ and ‘Toxic Footprint’ now inflict ‘Room 0 Trauma’ instead of ‘Poison,’ and ‘Room 0 Trauma’ now inflict ‘Decay’ rather than ‘Poison.’ The ‘Decay’ effect deals more damage than ‘Poison’ did previously, and can be inflicted together with ‘Toxic Reaction’, ‘Despair’, ‘Panic’, and ‘Nightmare.’

Venom Baptism Increased the damage of ‘Unique Weapon.’ Decreased the damage of ‘Room 0 Trauma,’ and it now inflicts ‘Nightmare’ rather than ‘Poison.’ The ‘Nightmare effect deals less damage than ‘Poison’ did previously, and can be inflicted together with ‘Toxic Reaction’, ‘Despair’, ‘Panic’, and ‘Decay.’

Contagion Defeating an enemy now inflicts ‘Room 0 Trauma’ instead of ‘Poison’ This change is applied together with other changes made to skills with this patch. Increased the number of ‘Toxic Puddles’ spawning from ‘Contagion Links.’ The ‘Room 0 Trauma’ caused by skills, with the ‘Contagion’ module does not inflict ‘Toxic Reaction,’ ‘Panic,’ ‘Despair,’ ‘Decay,’ or ‘Nightmare.’

Neurotoxin Synthesis This change is applied together with other changes made to skills with this patch. Increased the damage of ‘Room 0 Trauma.’



Kyle Improvements

Experienced Technician Decreased its Shield Recovery. In exchange, the Cooldown has been decreased. You now recover a certain amount of Magnetic Force upon the activation even if no enemies are hit by the effect. Meanwhile, you will recover more Magnetic Force depending on the number of enemies hit. Decreased the Stack Cooldown while increasing the Damage.

‘Magnetic Bulwark’ and ‘Diamagnetic Bulwark’ While using the skill, you now recover Magnetic Force by a certain percentage of Max Shield over time. The Shield Cost while using the skill has also been slightly increased. The barrier from ‘Magnetic Bulwark’ is now affected by Kyle’s Attribute Resistance, and the barrier’s HP is now more proportional to Kyle’s shield. Increased the Cooldown of ‘Magnetic Bulwark’.

‘Magnetism Spurt’ and ‘Self-Directed Eruption’ Increased the Skill Effect Range. The ‘Magnetism Spurt’ skill now heals your shield as well as your allies’ shields. It now costs more Magnetic Force and the Skill Cooldown has been increased. Slightly increased the Skill Power Modifier for the damage of ‘Magnetism Spurt’ while slightly decreasing the Additional Damage Magnetic Force Modifier. When the ‘Self-Directed Eruption’ skill ends, it no longer heals the shields of allies. It now heals your shield instead, and the duration of traction has been increased. Increased the Skill Power Modifier for the damage of ‘Self-Directed Eruption’ while slightly decreasing the Additional Damage Magnetic Force Modifier.

‘Superconductivity Thrusters’ and ‘Superconductive Bombing’ Greatly increased the damage of ‘Superconductivity Thrusters’ while increasing the Cooldown. The ‘Superconductive Bombing’ skill is now affected by the ‘Skill Duration Increase’ stat. Firing the bomb now costs Magnetic Force as an absolute value rather than a percentage. You’re now immune to ‘Knockback’ or ‘Knockdown’ while using ‘Superconductivity Thrusters’ or ‘Superconductive Bombing’.



Esiemo Improvements

Adventitious Habit The effect is now triggered when you are hit instead of when your shield is depleted. Using skills now reduces the Cooldown of ‘Adventitious Habit’ by a certain amount. Increased the Cooldown

Time Bomb Skills can now be used while sprinting, and the after-cast delay has been adjusted. The projectile speed has also been slightly increased.

‘Blast’ and ‘Cluster Bomb’ You can now switch to other actions earlier when using the skill. It no longer costs MP, and the Cooldown has been decreased. The ‘Blast’ skill is now affected by more bombs, and increased the damage based on the number of bombs. The ‘Explosives’ that spawn upon using the ‘Cluster Bomb’ skill now explodes earlier than before. The number and damage of ‘Explosives’ have been increased, and the Explosion Range has been reduced. The damage of ‘Cluster Bomb’ now increases based on the number of bombs.

Guided Landmine The skill can now be activated while moving, and you can perform other actions when using the skill, quicker than before. An attached bomb now takes longer to automatically explode. Slightly increased the travel speed of installed ‘Guided Landmines’ towards enemies. Installed ‘Guided Landmines’ now can also be exploded with ‘Blast’.

Arche Explosion Simplified the skill’s animation, and now you are immune to ‘Knockback’ and ‘Knockdown’ while using the skill. Increased the duration of ‘Madness.’ Its effects now include an increase of Skill Power.

Explosive Evade Increased the maximum number of ‘Guided Landmines’ that can be installed.

Explosive Propaganda You can now use the skill while moving. The skill can be stacked now, and the Cooldown has decreased slightly. An installed ‘Explosive Propaganda’ is now properly affected by Esiemo’s ‘HP’ and ‘DEF’, and its damage has been slightly reduced.

Creative Explosion Simplified the skill’s animation, and now you are immune to ‘Knockback’ and ‘Knockdown’ while using the skill. The number of bombs that affect the ‘Blast’ skill when equipped with the ‘Creative Explosion’ Skill Module has been increased. Decreased the ‘Skill Power Modifier Increase per Stack.’ Increased the duration of ‘Madness.’ Also increased the ‘Cooldown Decrease’ effect.



3) Weapons/Modules

Article continues after ad

Two new Modules have been added.

Bio Sync Shield Reduces HP Recovery from HP orbs by a certain amount and instead heals the shield by the said amount.

Last Stand When using a skill to attack enemies, consumes all of your shield to deal additional damage equivalent to a certain percentage of the total damage. The additional damage has a base value, and the value increases based on the amount of shield consumed. After activation, recovers Shield by a certain percentage of Max Shield every second for a certain period of time. It has a Cooldown.



4) UI/UX

Now you can check recommended stats for each Intercept Battle. Recommended stats include Weapon DPS, Max HP, Max Shield, DEF, and Resistance per Attribute.

Ultimate Weapons will no longer be filtered as junk regardless of the ‘Exclude from Junk’ settings. In order to dismantle an Ultimate Weapons, you need to manually designate it as junk.

Max Capacity UP Modules now display Capacity with the ‘+’ sign in the Module UI.

Tracked Items in the Research UI will no longer be untracked when the Research is completed.

In No Resurrection Zones of Infiltration Operations, a system message will tell you that you cannot abandon rescue during the DBNO state.

You can now set whether to run or sprint by default for movement in Game Options.

The range of possible values for Controller – Dead Zone settings in Game Options has been increased from 20-40 to 0-99.

You can now set Controller – Vibration Intensity to ‘Weak’ in Game Options.

Terrain damage in every field now reduces Shield first. (The survival time is the same as before.)

Customize – Spawn settings have been moved to the Descendant Skins menu.

The Storage object under the Workbench in Albion has been moved to near the Mailbox above.

5) Optimization

[PS5, XSX, XSS] Slightly improved the game’s CPU performance.

Frame Generation improvements and changes Fixed an issue where enabling AMD Frame Generation often caused frame drops. You can now enable AMD Frame Generation on PS4 Pro and XB1X. Removed a restriction where the option could only be enabled on a 120Hz display on consoles. You can now choose Frame Generation regardless of the upscale you’re using on PC. (However, Nvidia Frame Generation can only be enabled on GeForce 40 Series or higher.)



6) Miscellaneous

Now you can view Spawn/Despawn animations for each Descendant in Customize.

Added a feature to rewatch cinematics. You can use this feature by interacting with an Arche Trace in Albion, the camp of a battlefield where the cinematic took place, and the starting point of Infiltration Operations. Arche Traces can be found in the following locations: Albion Kingston – The Destruction Sterile Land – The Forgottense Vespers – The Shelter Echo Swamp – The Chapel Agna Desert – Miragestone White-night Gulch – Mystery’s End Hagios – Old Mystery Fortress – Heart of the Fortress Fortress – Quarantine Zone The infiltration operation cinematic can be viewed again by starting the “Private Operation”.



Director’s Comments

Since Cinematics provide higher quality lighting compared to the usual gameplay environment, they’re perfectly suited for players to examine their customization. Since players who finished the story cannot see the Ultimate Descendants they’ve farmed or their customized Descendants in cinematics, we’ve added a feature to rewatch them.

Article continues after ad

Now you can rewatch cinematics after finishing the story with the Hailey you’ve acquired or the Ultimate Descendant you’ve worked hard to get. Get a more vivid look at your own Descendant, customized with various skins and paints, in high-quality cinematics.

Added the “Preview in Field” button in the Customize UI. Now you can preview the appearance and paint color with an actual field as the background.

7) Shops

You can buy the products listed below in the Shop. Ultimate Lepic Bundle I Premium Ultimate Lepic Bundle I Ultimate Viessa Bundle I Premium Ultimate Viessa Bundle I Ultimate Ajax Bundle I Premium Ultimate Ajax Bundle I Ultimate Bunny Bundle I Premium Ultimate Bunny Bundle I Ultimate Gley Bundle I Premium Ultimate Gley Bundle I Freyna’s Vulgus Slayer Gley’s Vampire Valby’s Glowing Frog Emergency Oxygen Cylinder

The ‘Back Attachment’ and ‘Spawn’ included in the ‘Premium Ultimate Descendant Bundle I’ are exclusive to the corresponding Ultimate Descendant and cannot be used by other Descendants.

Nexon Games The Season 1 roadmap will feature two updates this year.

Bug Fixes

1) Content Improvements

Fixed an issue where you cannot acquire a mission object when monsters die before exiting the dimensional gate.

2) Descendants

Fixed an issue where the field of view would be locked when changing weapons, while using Bunny’s ‘Speed of Light’ skill. – Fixed an issue where certain effects of Ultimate Bunny would not be displayed on the Descendant List animation screen.

Fixed an issue where using Hailey’s ‘Zenith’ skill on an unstable network connection could cause an incorrect field of view when shooting while aiming after the end of the skill.

Fixed an issue where Ajax’s ‘Body Enhancement’ Skill Module could cause the ‘Void Energy’ UI to display the effect for only one segment.

Fixed the incorrect icon images for Viessa’s ‘Cold Snap Watch’ and ‘Hypothermia’ Module descriptions.

Fixed the incorrect icon image for Luna’s ‘Aggressive Melody’ Skill Module description.

Fixed the incorrect icon image for Lepic and Ultimate Lepic’s ‘Power Unit Change’ Skill Module description.

Fixed an issue where ‘Shield Recovery Modifier’ did not affect certain Descendants’ skills with a Shield Recovery effect. Enzo, Yujin, Ajax, and Kyle’s Shield Recovery skills are now properly affected by the said stat.



3) Weapons/Modules

Executor’s ‘Executor’s Exaltation’ effect no longer activates when attacking enemies that are immune to the effect or hitting environment objects in Intercept Battles.

Fixed an issue with the Wave of Light – where the effect of ‘Solar Halo’ remains when changing weapons.

The effect of the ‘Lethal Finish’ Module is now properly applied per Cooldown when attacking an enemy with the ‘Guardian Lance’ of King’s Guard Lance.

4) UI/UX

Fixed an issue with the acquisition info popup for tracked Core Materials in the Access Info UI, where the list would close when you placed the cursor over it.

Fixed an issue with the acquisition info popup in the Access Info screen under the certain display resolution where tooltips for Amorphous Material would flicker.

Fixed an issue in the Infiltration Operation UI, where hovering the cursor over the Research Materials in the reward list after hovering over the Amorphous Materials in the Selectable Rewards could cause the tooltip to display the ‘Shape Stabilizer Application Info’ and ‘Amorphous Material Linked Reconstructed Device Info’ buttons.

5) Miscellaneous

Changed the barricade height in all Outposts to 2m or higher.

Fixed an issue leaving the map in the air in the Fortress – Defense Line.

Fixed an issue where attacking a Colossus when they appear would not increase the Frenzy Gauge.

That’s everything added with The First Descendant 1.1.3 hotfix. Check out our main Season 1 hub for the full roadmap and more content arriving later this year.

Article continues after ad