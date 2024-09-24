TFT patch 14.19 early notes: Faerie nerfs and other balance changes

TFT patch 14.19 early notes: Faerie nerfs and other balance changesRiot Games
There’s a new patch for Teamfight Tactics coming on the horizon. Patch 14.19 is bringing a fair few key changes like nerfs to Faerie, Ziggs, and Hecarim, who have become too powerful in the meta. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming patch.
Teamfight Tactics is shaking up the game once more with Patch 14.19. The update aims to adjust the popular auto battler once more by delivering several nerfs to overperforming units, whilst also buffing up weaker augments and traits to ensure less powerful compositions still remain viable.
Want to get ahead of the meta, here’s all the changes coming.
When is TFT patch 14.19 going live?
TFT patch 14.19 will be released alongside LoL patch 14.19 on September 25, 2024. As the patch deploys, both games will experience some downtime.
What’s changing TFT patch 14.19?
Faerie Nerfs
If you’ve been playing any Teamfight Tactics for the last patch and a bit, it’s highly likely you’ve run into Faerie. The comp is incredibly powerful at the moment, resulting in near-unkillable Rakans and Kalistas decimating your team. Therefore Riot is taking it down a notch in this patch.
Other balance changes
Alongside nerfs to Faerie comes an assortment of other balance changes. This includes nerfs to Ziggs and Hecarim, and buffs to several other units, augments, and traits.
Teamfight Tactics patch 14.19 early notes
Units
1 Cost Units
- Seraphine Spell Damage: 220/330/495% >>> 240/360/540%
- Soraka Mana: 20/60 >>> 10/50
- Twitch is now an Attack Caster
- Ziggs Spell Damage: 200/300/450% >>> 190/290/435%
- Ziggs Spell AOE Damage: 100/150/225% >>> 95/145/215%
2 Cost Units
- Ahri Foxfire Spell Damage: 12/18/27% >>> 13/20/30%
- Akali AD Ability Kunai Damage: 140% >>> 150%
- Nilah Spell AD: 360% >>> 360/360/380%
- Syndra Spell Damage: 220/330/495% >>> 230/345/520%
- Syndra Spell AOE Damage: 110/165/245% >>> 115/170/260%
3 Cost Units
- Ezreal AD: 60 >>> 55
- Hecarim AD Ability Cleave: 140/140/145% >>> 125/125/130%
- Jinx Ability Damage: 100% AD >>> 110% AD
- Katarina Spell Damage: 175/260/420% >>> 165/245/395%
- Veigar Spell Damage: 240/330/450% >>> 240/330/475% Spell Damage
- Wukong Armor and MR Passive Bonus: 40 >>> 45
4 Cost Units
- Gwen now dashes to the hex that would hit the most total targeting
- Gwen will now dash the shortest distance to reach the target if they dash out of range
- Gwen Snip Damage: 45/70/210% >>> 40/60/180%
5 Cost Units
- Briar is no longer unstoppable while in her frenzied form
- Morgana True Damage Threshold: 33% >>> 25%
- Norra & Yuumi Mana: 30/90 >>> 30/80
Traits
- Faerie Healing and Shielding Power: 35% >>> 25%
- Faerie Queen Healing: 15% >>> 12%
- Frost AD & AP: 16/36/50/80% >>> 16/35/50/90%
- Frost Explosion Damage: 600-800 >>> 500-700
- Honeymancy Damage Dealt per bee: 6/8/15% >>> 5/8/16%
- Honeymancy Taken per bee: 3/4/10% >>> 3/4/8%
- Mage 10 Piece AP: 140% >>> 200%
- Sugarcraft 6 Piece HP: 50 >>> 100
- Warrior 4 Piece Damage Amp & Omnivamp: 18% >>> 20%
- Eldritch 3 Piece
- Base AD: 60 >>> 65
- Base Ability Damage: 250% >>> 240%
- Stage Scaling HP: 0.9/1/1.05/1.1/1.5x >>> 1/1.05/1.1/1.4/1.5x
- Eldritch 5 Piece
- Stage Scaling HP: 0.65/0.85/1.2/1.45/1.55x >>> 0.7/0.9/1.25/1.6/1.75x
- Eldritch 7 Piece
- Base Ability Damage: 340% >>> 375%
- Stage Scaling HP: 0.6/0.75/0.9/1.15/1.3x >>> 0.6/0.75/0.95/1.3/1.45x
Items
Radiant Items
- Demonslayer (Giant Slayer) AD/AP: 40 >>> 50
- Demonslayer (Giant Slayer) Damage Amp: 40% >>> 50%
- Equinox (Evenshroud) Bonus Armor and MR: 50 >>> 70
- Equinox (Evenshroud) Duration: 15 seconds >>> 20 seconds
- Rosethron Vest (Bramble Vest) Bonus Health 8% >>> 15%
- Sunlight Cape (Sunfire Cape) Health: 300 >>> 450
- Sunlight Cape (Sunfire Cape) Armor 20 >>> 40
- Willbreaker (Guardbreaker) Damage Amp: 40% >>> 50%
Support Items
- Moonstone Renewer Shielding: 60-360 >>> 55-325
Augments
- Flexible (Prismatic) HP per emblem: 40 >>> 30
- High Horsepower (Gold) Bonus Damage: 240% >>> 260%
- Item Ladder Re-Enabled
- Pillar of Flame (Gold) Damage over time: 40/60/95% >>> 45/70/110%
- Royal Guard (Gold) Queen AD/ AP: 1.5% >>> 1%
- Spider Queen (Gold) Poison Damage: 110% >>> 120%
- Winter is Coming (Gold) Health: 200 >>> 150
- Winter is Coming (Gold) Attack Speed: 20% >>> 15%
- Witchy Wallop (Gold) Ability Damage: 75% >>> 80%
- Zap Attack (Gold) Damage rate: Every 4 seconds >>> Every 5 seconds
Charm
- New Charm: Conjure Support (25 gold, Stage 5+): Gain a Support Anvil
- New Charm: Study Hard (1 gold, Stage 3/4): Gain 2 XP for each Study Hard you’ve bought this game
- Removed Charms: Desperate Plea, Conjure Pan, Conjure Spatula
- Tremors Stun: Every 8 seconds >>> Every 10 seconds
- Re-Enabled Lightning Strike and Meteor Storm