TFT patch 14.19 early notes: Faerie nerfs and other balance changes

There’s a new patch for Teamfight Tactics coming on the horizon. Patch 14.19 is bringing a fair few key changes like nerfs to Faerie, Ziggs, and Hecarim, who have become too powerful in the meta. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming patch.

Teamfight Tactics is shaking up the game once more with Patch 14.19. The update aims to adjust the popular auto battler once more by delivering several nerfs to overperforming units, whilst also buffing up weaker augments and traits to ensure less powerful compositions still remain viable.

Want to get ahead of the meta, here’s all the changes coming.

When is TFT patch 14.19 going live?

TFT patch 14.19 will be released alongside LoL patch 14.19 on September 25, 2024. As the patch deploys, both games will experience some downtime.

What’s changing TFT patch 14.19?

Faerie Nerfs

Riot Games Kalista has been completely overtaking TFT in the most recent patch.

If you’ve been playing any Teamfight Tactics for the last patch and a bit, it’s highly likely you’ve run into Faerie. The comp is incredibly powerful at the moment, resulting in near-unkillable Rakans and Kalistas decimating your team. Therefore Riot is taking it down a notch in this patch.

Other balance changes

Alongside nerfs to Faerie comes an assortment of other balance changes. This includes nerfs to Ziggs and Hecarim, and buffs to several other units, augments, and traits.

Teamfight Tactics patch 14.19 early notes

Units

1 Cost Units

Seraphine Spell Damage: 220/330/495% >>> 240/360/540%

Soraka Mana: 20/60 >>> 10/50

Twitch is now an Attack Caster

Ziggs Spell Damage: 200/300/450% >>> 190/290/435%

Ziggs Spell AOE Damage: 100/150/225% >>> 95/145/215%

2 Cost Units

Ahri Foxfire Spell Damage: 12/18/27% >>> 13/20/30%

Akali AD Ability Kunai Damage: 140% >>> 150%

Nilah Spell AD: 360% >>> 360/360/380%

Syndra Spell Damage: 220/330/495% >>> 230/345/520%

Syndra Spell AOE Damage: 110/165/245% >>> 115/170/260%

3 Cost Units

Ezreal AD: 60 >>> 55

Hecarim AD Ability Cleave: 140/140/145% >>> 125/125/130%

Jinx Ability Damage: 100% AD >>> 110% AD

Katarina Spell Damage: 175/260/420% >>> 165/245/395%

Veigar Spell Damage: 240/330/450% >>> 240/330/475% Spell Damage

Wukong Armor and MR Passive Bonus: 40 >>> 45

4 Cost Units

Gwen now dashes to the hex that would hit the most total targeting

Gwen will now dash the shortest distance to reach the target if they dash out of range

Gwen Snip Damage: 45/70/210% >>> 40/60/180%

5 Cost Units

Briar is no longer unstoppable while in her frenzied form

Morgana True Damage Threshold: 33% >>> 25%

Norra & Yuumi Mana: 30/90 >>> 30/80

Traits

Faerie Healing and Shielding Power: 35% >>> 25%

Faerie Queen Healing: 15% >>> 12%

Frost AD & AP: 16/36/50/80% >>> 16/35/50/90%

Frost Explosion Damage: 600-800 >>> 500-700

Honeymancy Damage Dealt per bee: 6/8/15% >>> 5/8/16%

Honeymancy Taken per bee: 3/4/10% >>> 3/4/8%

Mage 10 Piece AP: 140% >>> 200%

Sugarcraft 6 Piece HP: 50 >>> 100

Warrior 4 Piece Damage Amp & Omnivamp: 18% >>> 20%

Eldritch 3 Piece Base AD: 60 >>> 65 Base Ability Damage: 250% >>> 240% Stage Scaling HP: 0.9/1/1.05/1.1/1.5x >>> 1/1.05/1.1/1.4/1.5x

Eldritch 5 Piece Stage Scaling HP: 0.65/0.85/1.2/1.45/1.55x >>> 0.7/0.9/1.25/1.6/1.75x

Eldritch 7 Piece Base Ability Damage: 340% >>> 375% Stage Scaling HP: 0.6/0.75/0.9/1.15/1.3x >>> 0.6/0.75/0.95/1.3/1.45x



Items

Radiant Items

Demonslayer (Giant Slayer) AD/AP: 40 >>> 50

Demonslayer (Giant Slayer) Damage Amp: 40% >>> 50%

Equinox (Evenshroud) Bonus Armor and MR: 50 >>> 70

Equinox (Evenshroud) Duration: 15 seconds >>> 20 seconds

Rosethron Vest (Bramble Vest) Bonus Health 8% >>> 15%

Sunlight Cape (Sunfire Cape) Health: 300 >>> 450

Sunlight Cape (Sunfire Cape) Armor 20 >>> 40

Willbreaker (Guardbreaker) Damage Amp: 40% >>> 50%

Support Items

Moonstone Renewer Shielding: 60-360 >>> 55-325

Augments

Flexible (Prismatic) HP per emblem: 40 >>> 30

High Horsepower (Gold) Bonus Damage: 240% >>> 260%

Item Ladder Re-Enabled

Pillar of Flame (Gold) Damage over time: 40/60/95% >>> 45/70/110%

Royal Guard (Gold) Queen AD/ AP: 1.5% >>> 1%

Spider Queen (Gold) Poison Damage: 110% >>> 120%

Winter is Coming (Gold) Health: 200 >>> 150

Winter is Coming (Gold) Attack Speed: 20% >>> 15%

Witchy Wallop (Gold) Ability Damage: 75% >>> 80%

Zap Attack (Gold) Damage rate: Every 4 seconds >>> Every 5 seconds

