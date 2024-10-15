WoW massively nerfs Queen Ansurek in Heroic and Mythic Nerub-ar Palace

World of Warcraft players have been living in The War Within expansion for a while now, but Blizzard has continued to roll out fixes and balancing changes.

In a blue post for October 14, Queen Ansurek was the target of the developer’s nerf gun, as the team rolled out significant changes for the encounter on Heroic and Mythic difficulties.

In addition, several dungeons in the Mythic+ pool for Season One have seen fixes and changes, with The Stonevault, Siege of Boralus, and The Dawnbreaker recently flagged for several unintended interactions.

Interestingly, the fix list doesn’t include much in the way of class/spec alterations, with only the Fire Mage and Demonology Warlock receiving very minor changes. While Blizzard does tend to roll out class fixes in bigger chunks, this dearth of tangible changes does suggest that they are relatively happy with the current state of balancing.

WoW: The War Within fixes for October 14

Blizzard Entertainment

The full list of fixes for The War Within on October 14 is as follows:

Achievements

The achievements Vox Arachni, True Strength, and The Grand Tapestry should now trigger as expected.

Classes

Mage Fire Corrected an issue with Controlled Destruction’s damage bonus to Ignite.

Warlock Demonology Fixed an issue where Ruination and Infernal Bolt could not be interrupted.



Delves

Defeating Zekvir in his Lair now rewards Crests and Valorstones once per character per week.

Dungeons and Raids

Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking Fixed an issue where Titan Prison Fragment cannot be looted if Yogg-Saron was already killed this week.

The Dawnbreaker Rasha’nan will no longer continue fighting the player after being brought below 60% health. Resolved an issue causing Encroaching Shadows to be removed by immunity effects.

Siege of Boralus Resolved an issue causing Fiery Ricochet to not apply its damage over time if a target was far away. Resolved an issue that caused Sighted Artillery to not target players farther away from Dread Captiain Lockwood.

Stonevault Resolved an issue causing summons such as Auto-Hammers from destroying Volatile Spikes on E.D.N.A

Nerub-ar Palace Queen Ansurek Frothy Toxin damage reduced by 15% on Heroic difficulty. Gloom Blast damage reduced by 15% on Heroic difficulty. When calculating applications of Frothy Toxin, only living players are now counted towards the maximum possible application amount on Heroic and Mythic difficulties. On Mythic difficulty: Queen Ansurek’s health reduced by 5%. Frothy Toxin damage reduced by 26.7%. Silken Tomb health reduced by 20%. Wrest damage (Intermission) reduced by 25%. Grasping Silk maximum size reduced by 10%. Shadowgate cast time increased by 20%. Gloom Blast damage reduced by 25%. Acolyte’s Essence periodic damage reduced by 15%. Essence Scarred duration reduced by 50%. Royal Condemnation damage reduced by 10%. Summoned Acolyte health and Dark Barrier shield amount reduced by 15%. Royal Shackle health reduced by 15%.



Player versus Player

Resolved an issue that allowed Battleground Blitz to grant progress towards the Vicious Skyflayer mount while below the required rating.

