How to do the infinite item duplication glitch in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The infinite item glitch in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom enables players to duplicate materials in an instant, so here’s how you can fill your inventory with rare monster parts and other items.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is packed with hundreds of materials that can be used to cook recipes, craft weapons, and make Ultrahand vehicles. However, certain items like Lynel and Gleeok materials can be rather hard to farm, especially if you lack the weapons to actually take them down.

Well, a Tears of the Kingdom infinite item glitch has been discovered, enabling players to duplicate the game’s materials in an instant. This is obviously extremely useful for those looking to create copies of rare monster materials that can be used to fuse powerful swords and bows.

So, whether you want to fill your inventory with powerful weapons or use it to duplicate high-value materials to sell for loads of Rupees, then this Tears of the Kingdom infinite item glitch will enable you to do just that.

How to duplicate items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Tears of the Kingdom infinite item glitch is fairly simple to pull off.

In order to duplicate items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll only need two bows. Once you have acquired these, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Equip a bow.

Press up on the D-pad.

Equip an item onto the bow that you want to duplicate.

Open your weapon menu by pressing the + button and drop the bow that you have equipped.

that you have equipped. Equip another bow and hit the + button twice to exit and renter the menu screen.

to exit and renter the menu screen. Drop the bow and pick up both bows.

If you’ve done the glitch correctly, you should now have duplicated the item you attached to your bow. If you failed to duplicate your item, simply try again, and be sure to get the timing down perfectly.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can duplicate items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

