Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to get arrows

Thanks to Link’s new Fusion ability, arrows are much more useful in Tears of the Kingdom.

Looking for more ammunition to take down enemies from afar? Hoping to activate your crazy contraptions without having to stand in the danger zone? We’ve got you covered with this guide on how to get more arrows.

With the new Fusion ability, Nintendo has made arrows more valuable than ever in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Being able to combine them with items on the fly has introduced a new level of depth to using bows, but it also means that some players frequently find themselves running low on arrows.

Don’t worry, because we’ve got a handy list of the easiest and quickest ways of finding more ammunition for your exploits.

How to get more arrows in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gives arrows new meaning thanks to Fusion.

Scavenging

The first way you’ll be getting arrows is by scavenging them from enemies. Once you’ve acquired a bow for the first time, which you can get by defeating ranged enemies in the tutorial, you’ll be able to spot and pick up arrows from the ground.

It’s not the most glorious way to fill your quiver, but it means you’ll have an extra edge in the early stages of the game.

Enemy drops

Enemies who use bows to attack you have a chance to drop arrows, just like in previous Zelda titles. The drop rate isn’t 100%, though, so don’t expect to get them every time.

If you want a slower but more consistent way to get ammo, you can farm arrows from enemies by dodging their fire and making them hit the ground instead. Enemy arrows can stick into the ground, meaning you can pick them up and use them for yourself.

Recycling

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you want to get more arrows while also picking up litter, you can scan the field for arrows you’ve fired that didn’t hit their mark. They might still be stuck in the ground, though bear in mind you won’t be able to pick up an arrow you fused with something else.

Chests and pots

Another iconic feature that’s continued throughout Zelda games is the chance to get items from breaking pots and opening chests, and Tears of the Kingdom is no exception.

Ruthlessly breaking every pot you come across will give you a small chance to find arrows inside, and this trick also works with crates.

Buying from merchants

If you’re sitting on a decent pile of rupees and don’t want to farm for arrows, you can visit merchants across Hyrule who can sell arrows. Try Beedle or the shop at Lookout Landing for the best deals!

For more Tears of the Kingdom guides and news, check out our guide on how to beat the infamous Ukouh Shrine.