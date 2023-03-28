How does Fusing work in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s new Fuse ability enables Link to create new weapons and items, so here’s everything we know about what it does and how you can use it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a number of new mechanics and abilities that Link can use to his advantage. One of these is the game-changing Fuse ability, which enables players to combine items together in order to make new weapons with various effects.

This is obviously incredibly useful when you’re looking to create some unique weapons to use against Tears of the Kingdom’s new enemy types. Not only does the new Fuse ability come in handy when your weapons have broken, but it also opens the doors for plenty of experimentation.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the game’s Fuse ability and how to use it in Tears of the Kingdom.

What is Fuse in Tears of the Kingdom?

As the name suggests, Fuse enables Link to combine various items together to create makeshift weapons. For example, combining a tree branch with a boulder will create a hammer that can be used to pulverize Link’s enemies. These player-created weapons also have various effects that differ from ordinary weapons found across Hyrule.

How to Fuse weapons in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Using the Fuse ability to create new weapons in Tears of the Kingdom is simple.

In order to Fuse weapons in Tears of the Kingdom, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Find a weapon or item and equip it.

Locate another weapon or item.

Activate the Fuse ability.

Press Y or ZL to Fuse both items together.

If this wasn’t exciting enough, players can also Fuse arrows with inventory items to create unique projectiles. For example, fusing an arrow with an eyeball creates an arrow that hones in on your target, making it easier to hit distant moving targets

Tears of the Kingdom Fuse combinations

All the Tears of the Kingdom Fuse combinations shown in the 10-minute gameplay video can be found in the table below. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as new combinations are announced.

Fuse combo Item/Weapon Tree Branch + Boulder Hammer Long Stick + Farmer’s Pitchfork Longer Polearm Arrow + Korok Frond — Arrow + White Chuchu Jelly Freeze Arrow Arrow + Keese Eyeball Homing Arrow Puffshroom + Shield Smoke Bomb Shield Wooden Stick + Log Wooden Club x3 Log + Raft

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Tears of the Kingdom Fuse ability and how you can use it. Be sure to check out our The Legend of Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.