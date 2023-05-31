Zelda players find new TOTK duplication glitch after Nintendo patched last one

It’s official, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a brand-new item duplication glitch that is allowing players to once again produce vast quantities of resources, and we can’t imagine Nintendo is thrilled.

The infinite item duplication glitch allowed players to stack their inventory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. From endless Bomb Flowers to a shiny stack of Sapphires, the possibilities were truly endless. However, Nintendo was able to cotton on to the tactic and brought its reign of terror to an end.

This doesn’t seem to have lasted too long though as a new item duplication glitch has hit the shores of Hyrule. Meaning, players are once again wreaking havoc and loading up on the game’s most valuable and important items – before Nintendo, presumably, takes action again.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom item duplication glitch is back

The latest version of the glitch comes courtesy of YouTuber Kibbles Gaming. They’ve said it’s “100% consistent, fast, easy” to do and claim this item duplication glitch is the “best one, period.”

In their video, they explained how the glitch can be done using the weapon throw mechanic. They demonstrated that you need to hold a weapon, save your game, and then press the buttons required to get Link into his throwing animation – but don’t actually throw it.

From there, you press the minus button on your Switch setup, go to the Adventure Log section, and head to the Memories log. Watch any 4 memories in a row, and once the final one has concluded, press the Plus button.

You should now find that your weapon has disappeared from your inventory. Load your save file back in, and you should see your previous weapon on the floor. The content creator explained that watching a memory moves the whole game forward by one frame, meaning that four memories and four frames are enough for the game to register the weapon as being thrown.

They explained that it’s obviously not just weapons this logic applies to, it could be anything you want to duplicate in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As we’ve already pointed out, if you do intend to make use of this glitch, it had better be fast as Nintendo is likely already on the hunt for a fix to this latest item duplication glitch in Tears of the Kingdom.

It’s a great way of stocking up on your favorite weapons, which could be ideal if you’re not a fan of the game’s durability mechanic – something we recently delved into in detail.