Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players discover infinite double-jump glitch

A clever content creator has discovered a brand new glitch in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that allows players to use their shield to double-jump into the air an infinite number of times.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been a massive hit with Nintendo fans. The game has already sold millions of copies and has received universal acclaim from both critics and fans alike. However, like all big releases, the game is not without its bugs and glitches.

Previously, Nintendo patched out a massive duplicate glitch that was allowing players to double and triple items from their inventory. Many taking advantage of this glitch to farm rare and expensive items such as Diamonds before it was patched out

However, a player has now discovered a new glitch, one that allows Link to continuously jump in the air an infinite number of times. A large part of Tears of the Kingdom is vertical gameplay and movement. With players being gifted various abilities and tools to go high in the sky, traversing up and down through the map has become an almost seamless thing.

Now, a player has discovered a way to do so simply by jumping. YouTuber and Twitch streamer SmallAnt was the one to discover the glitch, with the content creator then reporting his finding to Twitter in a new post captioned: “The newest movement glitch discovered in ToTK is SO COOL.”

The streamer then added in the comments that this glitch “works on every version too,” meaning players who have updated the game are still able to access the bug.

New Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom glitch allows for infinite double-jumps

The glitch takes advantage of the Fuse engagement glitch which SmallAnt previously discovered and showed off during his streams. In essence, this new glitch requires players to fuse with their shield.

However, one must then press the ZL button the moment before your abilities menu appears, hit ZR after it, then release both L and ZR. Finally, hit the left D-pad and equip a fresh shield you’ll then be able to propel yourself up higher off the group.

Time will tell if Nintendo patches this glitch out in a new update. However, players are currently able to jump as high as they like and as often as they wish. For those moments when Ascend is not available and you’re wanting to gain some extra height, this glitch may be one to try out.

No doubt, this is sure to have major ramifications for Tears of the Kingdom speedruns in particular.

For all the latest The Legend of Zelda news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.