How to repair weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may have brought back weapon durability, but it’s also reintroduced the act of repairing your weapon, meaning your favorite blade is far from lost. Here’s how to do it.

Few things are worse than your favorite weapon breaking in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, especially if you worked extremely hard to get hold of it. However, thanks to a new technique introduced to the game, you can stop this from happening by simply repairing your weapons.

This technique, while not the easiest, is relatively elusive and many fans don’t know about it. So, here’s how to repair your weapons in Tears of the Kingdom to ensure your best weapon never succumbs to a fatal breakage.

How to repair your weapons in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Save your favorite bow, weapon, or shield with this handy trick.

You can repair your weapons using the Octorok. These Octopus-like enemies will usually try and fight Link by chewing up and spitting out annoying flaming rocks, but they also have another useful attack.

If you keep away from these enemies they’ll begin a sucking vortex, bringing in and spitting out objects at poor Link. This is the move you need to use to repair that weapon of yours.

The key is to find an Octorok and provoke his vortex attack. Then, drop your weapon in front of them and they’ll inhale it. You should hear a chewing sound and see a sparkle effect above the creature. All you need to do after this is defeat the Octorok or wait for it to spit the freshly repaired weapon back out.

It’s worth noting that you can only do this once per Octorok so chose carefully and once you’ve used all the Octoroks, wait for the next Blood Moon to start it all over again.

There you have it, that's how to repair your weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

