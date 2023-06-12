Are you wondering how to beat Molduga in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know in order to defeat this monolithic monster.

Molduga is one of the largest minibosses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and while it may not be as fearsome as the game’s Gleeoks, it can still prove troublesome. This desert-dwelling beast burrows beneath the sand, only surfacing when it senses tremors on the ground above.

Article continues after ad

Whether you’re aiming to complete the “The Missing Owner“ quest or just wish to farm monster parts from Molduga, then you’ll need to best this beast. Fortunately, our Molduga guide will outline every location and how you can beat it easily in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Molduga locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Molduga can be found in the Gerudo Desert.

There are a total of four Molduga in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These colossal creatures can be found in the Gerudo Desert, which is located in the southwest section of Hyrule.

Article continues after ad

Every Molduga location can be found via the map above, but we’ve also listed the coordinates for each Molduga below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

South of the Siwakama shrine (-2438, -3357, 0040).

(-2438, -3357, 0040). Northeast of the Southern Oasis (-3726, -3625, 0043).

(-3726, -3625, 0043). T oruma Dunes, west of Gerudo Town (-4742, -2874, 0027).

(-4742, -2874, 0027). West of the North Gerudo Ruins (-4015, -2699, 0043).

How to beat Molduga in Zelda: Tears of Kingdom

Nintendo Beating Molduga is fairly simple once you know how.

Molduga in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may look rather imposing at first, but there are actually a few tips you can use to take down each one with ease.

Find high ground so you have a good vantage point.

Fire or throw an item into the ground where Molduga is present.

When Molduga is in mid-air, simply bombard it with arrows.

Once you’ve stunned Molduga, run over to it and unleash a flurry of melee attacks.

Head back to your vantage point and rinse and repeat the above.

It’s important to note that this method for beating Molduga will take longer depending on the gear you have. We recommend using Bomb Arrows, the Fierce Deity armor set, and the best melee weapons to ensure you’re maximizing your DPS.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s how you can find and beat Molduga in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

Sky Islands map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | All Geoglyph locations | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | All Great Fairy Fountain locations | All Skyview Tower locations | How to get Zelda’s Golden Horse | Best place to farm Zonaite | How to increase your inventory slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Bubbal Gem locations | Bargainer Statue locations | How to get Phantom Armor set | Where to get the Steering Wheel | How to respec Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to get Autobuild | How to get Hylian Shield