How to beat Gloom Hands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In the Gloom-ridden world of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there exists an imposing challenge that every brave Hylian will eventually encounter – the terrifying Gloom Hands sub-boss.

These dark, evil antagonists, steeped in shadow and chaos, are some of the toughest adversaries within the magical Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Showing that Nintendo’s famed RPG series has a meaner side, Gloom Hands represent the more harrowing side of the world and can be tough to take down in the game.

Article continues after ad

Our guide will assist you in navigating this dreaded encounter, ensuring your victory and allowing you to proceed in your adventure unscathed. After all, your time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shouldn’t be all doom and gloom… hands.

Nintendo

How to defeat Gloom Hands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The overarching key to besting Gloom Hands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdoms is to destroy all of its hands at once and not allow them to respawn.

To make these fights much simpler, we’ve sifted through various techniques and methods to try and give you the most efficient ways of taking down this fearsome foe.

Article continues after ad

Recipes and appropriate gear

There are things to consider before stepping foot into a confrontation with Gloom Hands. Firstly, have some hearty meals on standby – literally, ones that replenish all health and even temporarily boost your maximum hearts.

Also, throw some Sundelions recipes in to ensure you can get hearts back lost through the Gloom. Furthermore, have your sturdiest armor equipped to help you take the brunt of the Gloom Hands’ attacks. The Depths Armor will be vital here, which can be acquired in the location of the same name, as it protects you from Gloom damage.

Article continues after ad

The high ground

Gloom Hands are dangerous on the ground, but next to useless once you get some height. So try and find a rock nearby or some vertical-friendly perch to aid you. Attack it from high above and you will get some great results.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bows and bombs

A wise choice of weaponry is essential to outmaneuver and vanquish these spectral foes. Long-range weapons such as a Bow can keep you at a safe distance while inflicting substantial punishment. Not only that, but the ability to add effects to your arrows is where it’s at. For example, Bomb Flowers can cause massive damage in a wide radius, allowing you to wipe multiple arms at once.

Article continues after ad

Mastering the Timing

One of the Gloom Hands’ deadliest attacks is a swift swipe that can deplete your hearts in an instant. The key to surviving this attack is by perfecting your dodge and counter-strike with a Flurry Rush. Wait for the Gloom Hands to prepare their attack, watch their shadowy tendrils, and dodge at the perfect moment to slow down time and unleash a powerful counterattack.

Blizzard Entertainment

Gloom Hands rewards in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you’re able to beat some Gloom Hands, you’ll receive various rewards including Dark Clumps. Not only that but defeating Gloom Hands will make a second boss spawn – Phantom Ganon.

Article continues after ad

An even tougher proposition, if you can overcome Phantom Ganon, then you can earn any of the following: Gloom Sword, Gloom Club, and a Demon King’s Bow.

For a bunch of other handy Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides, check out the rest of our collection below:

Sky Islands map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | All Geoglyph locations | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | All Great Fairy Fountain locations | All Skyview Tower locations | How to get Zelda’s Golden Horse | Best place to farm Zonaite | How to increase your inventory slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Bubbal Gem locations | Bargainer Statue locations | How to get Phantom Armor set | Where to get the Steering Wheel | How to respec Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to get Autobuild | How to get Hylian Shield