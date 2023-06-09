How to get Fierce Deity armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Fierce Deity armor is one of the best DPS sets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so here’s where you can start Misko’s Treasure quest and claim the Fierce Deity Armor for yourself.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is home to various armor pieces, which offer specific enhancements like heat resistance or amplified stealth. However, among these, is the Fierce Deity set, which is one of the best armors in Tears of the Kingdom.

Not only does it look incredibly cool, but it also gives Link a huge damage boost, enabling him to make short work of the game’s toughest enemies. However, knowing where to find the Fierce Deity Armor in Tears of the Kingdom can be rather tricky.

Fortunately, our handy guide will show you exactly where to get all three pieces of the Fierce Deity Armor and Fierce Deity Sword.

Contents

Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity side quest in Zelda TOTK

Nintendo Misko’s Treasure side quest will have you trekking all over Hyrule.

To get your hands on the Fierce Deity armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to start Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity side quest. The first objective is to hunt for Armor.

You’ll need to head over to Cephla Lake Cave, which is located in the west of Cephla Lake. It’s here where you’ll see a campfire close to the cave’s entrance. We recommend teleporting to the Kisinona Shrine and heading north.

At the cave’s entrance, you’ll encounter Prissen and Dak, two treasure seekers who are on the lookout for Misko’s Treasure. The cave houses decoy treasure chests, that will reward you with a few Rupees, but if you feed Prissen and Dak’s canine companion, it will it will lead you to a chest.

Upon opening the treasure chest, you will receive the Ember Trousers. This will also kickstart Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity side quest.

Fierce Deity Armor location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Fierce Deity Armor is tucked away in the Akkla Citadel Ruins.

To locate the Fierce Deity Armor piece, navigate toward the Akkala Citadel Ruins. The quickest way to reach there is by teleporting to the Domizuin Shrine.

Your target is a chamber mentioned in Misko’s letter, located in the southwest area of the ruins. Keep your eyes peeled for a gap in the wall, which you’ll need to crawl through.

Once you’ve made your way through the crawlspace, you’ll then see a hole that Link can drop into. At the bottom of the hole, you find the Fierce Deity Armor chest piece.

Fierce Deity Mask location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Fierce Deity Mask is one of the hardest pieces of armor to find.

The Fierce Deity Mask can be found in Skull Lake, situated to the west of the Akkala Wilds. This armor piece is located in a cave, which is only accessible by descending a steep pit.

Simply teleport to the Kimayat Shrine and glide towards the closest pillar, then Leap down from the pillar into the hole beneath. After plunging yourself into the water below, navigate your way through the cave until a destructible rock wall comes into view.

Destroy the rocks and either kill or run past Stalnox which lurks ahead. Keep pressing on through the cave, until you reach the treasure chest that has the Fierce Deity Mask inside it.

Fierce Deity Boots location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Fierce Deity Boots can be tricky to find.

To get the Deity Boots, you’ll need to head south of Lookout Landing. Simply teleport to the Susuyai Shrine and climb the western hill.

Look out for a tree stump that is in the middle of the pond. It’s here where you’ll see a wooden bridge that will enable you to get to the tree stump. Upon reaching the hollow tree stump, dive in and glide down into the Ancient Tree Stump Cave.

Use a sword to slash away the vines or set them alight to reveal a hidden path, then navigate through the passage across you arrive at the chest housing the Fierce Deity Boots.

How to get Fierce Deity Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Fierce Deity Sword is very powerful in Tears of the Kingdom.

To get the Fierce Deity Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you first need to equip all three parts of the Fierce Deity armor set. Once you’ve donned all three pieces, head over to Cephla Lake Cave, which is located directly west of Cephla Lake.

Enter the cave and follow the path until you see a new unopened chest. Upon opening, you’ll be rewarded with the Fierce Deity Sword. Of course, if you have access to the Majora’s Mask Link Amiibo, then you’ll be able to spawn an item from the Fierce Deity set.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can unlock the Fierce Deity and Fierce Deity Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

