How to get Zora Spear & Lightscale Trident in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Wondering where to get the Zora Spear and Lightscale Trident in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, look no further, as our handy location guide will help you find both in no time.

The Zora Spear and Light Scale Trident are powerful weapons that should be added to Link’s arsenal in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not only do they look incredibly cool, but they also deal amplified damage when they get wet. This makes them particularly useful when you’re fighting the game’s enemies in damp environments.

However, locating these powerful polearms can be rather tricky, especially if you don’t know where to begin looking. So, if you’re wondering where you can get a Zora Spear and how to upgrade it into a Lightscale Trident, then our guide has everything you need to know.

Zora Spear location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Zoora Spear can be found in a number of locations.

There are a number of ways that you can get the Zora Spear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so we’ve outlined them all below:

West of Ralis Pond: Head to the cliffside located west of Ralis Pond. The exact coordinates to reach this chest are 2840, 0194, 0169.

Head to the cliffside located west of Ralis Pond. The exact coordinates to reach this chest are 2840, 0194, 0169. Mipha Amiibo: Scanning the Mipha Amiibo can give you a chance to unlock a Zora Spear. You may need to scan it a few times as it’s not always a guaranteed drop.

Scanning the Mipha Amiibo can give you a chance to unlock a Zora Spear. You may need to scan it a few times as it’s not always a guaranteed drop. Tabahl Woods Cave: Killing enemies that hold Zora Spears can be another effective method. There’s a Lizalfos inside the cave armed with a Zora Spear, and the Like Likes may also reward you with some Zora Spears.

Killing enemies that hold Zora Spears can be another effective method. There’s a Lizalfos inside the cave armed with a Zora Spear, and the Like Likes may also reward you with some Zora Spears. Mired in Muck Side Quest: Rescuing Bazz in the Mired in Muck quest will enable Link to obtain a Zora Spear as a reward.

How to get Lightscale Trident in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Lightscale Trident requires some rather expensive ingredients.

In order to get the Lightscale Trident in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll want to follow these simple steps:

Clear the Water Temple and restore Zora’s Domain.

Speak to Dento in Zora’s Domain and ask him about the Lightscale Trident.

Bring Dento a Zora Spear, x5 Flint, and 3x Diamonds.

Once you have all of these items, simply return to Dento and he’ll forge you a Light Scale Trident. It’s important to note, that if you want multiple Light Scale Tridents, then you’ll need to acquire more Zora Spears, Flint, and Diamonds.

Diamond location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

While you can find Diamonds hidden across Hyrule, their rarity can make them rather difficult to acquire. This is especially true now that the Tears of the Kingdom’s duplication glitch has been patched.

However, the easiest method to acquire Diamonds is by purchasing them from Gonguron, who is located in the Goron City center. Gonguron sells three Diamonds daily for 1,000 Rupees per Diamond.

This is obviously pretty pricey so we recommend using our best ways to make money in Tears of the Kingdom guide. For those who have yet to complete the Goron City Main Story Quest, then you can find Diamonds in Hyrule Castle, Jinodok Shrine, Yomizuk Shrine, and Maoikes Shrine.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get a Zora Spear and Lightscale Trident in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

