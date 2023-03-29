What is Ascend in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is aiming to build on the incredible success of the previous title, and in doing so, the devs have concocted some new abilities – including Ascend.

It was always going to be an interesting question when it came to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, how could it top Breath of the Wild?

Through a healthy gameplay reveal, players have been given this answer. There will be new ways of traveling, new ways to engage in combat, and even new abilities.

Ascend is one of these fresh powers, and we’ve put together a quick and handy guide showing you what Ascend does in Tears of the Kingdom and how to use it in the game.

What is Ascend in Tears of the Kingdom?

Ascend is a much faster way of being able to climb mountains and get up high very quickly in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In Breath of the Wild, an inordinate amount of time would be spent scaling mountains and hills, burning through stamina in the process. Now, thanks to Ascend, this should, hopefully, become nothing more than a lost art due to the speediness of Ascend.

How to use Ascend in Tears of the Kingdom

To use Ascend, Tears of the Kingdom users will first need to find a location with a ceiling, whether that’s a house or a cave. Once you’re inside the designated spot, select Ascend and Link will move upward in a glowing updraft, and eventually, appear at the top of the surface.

The devs have said that there will be some restrictions put in place, but Ascend can be used anywhere.

This is likely one of many new measures designed to speed up traveling and make the game even more accessible than it was before. If we learn anything else useful about Ascend, then we’ll be sure to update this guide and give you handy tips!

