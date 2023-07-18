Yukong is a character in Honkai Star Rail that players can obtain for free in the 1.2 update, so here’s how to get the 4-star fighter without spending your hard-earned Stellar Jade.

Honkai Star Rail is HoYoverse’s latest gacha game that features an expansive roster of unique characters, who all bring unique strengths to the battlefield. One of the newest additions to the game is Yukong, a 4-star Imaginary character who makes a great support unit in most team comps.

Yukong was originally available for players to try and obtain when she debuted in the game alongside the Loucha banner as part of the game’s 1.1 version update, but now, the developers are giving fans the chance to add her to their teams for free.

If you’re looking for a new main support to use in Honkai Star Rail, and want to save those all-important in-game currencies, here’s exactly to get Yukong for free in the game.

HoYoverse Players can obtain Yukong for free in Honkai Star Rail as part of the 1.2 update.

How to get Yukong for free in Honkai Star Rail

In order to obtain Yukong for free in Honkai Star Rail, players will need to clear the first stage of ‘Memory of Xianzhou’ which is a brand new addition to the Forgotten Hall challenges for the 1.2 update.

The Forgotten Hall in Honkai Star Rail is a gameplay area where players are presented with a series of consecutive challenges which can be cleared to obtain exclusive rewards including Stellar Jade, and occasionally free characters – which in this case is Yukong.

The 1.2 update will introduce a new zone to the Forgotten Hall called ‘The Voyage of Navis Astriger’ which includes the ‘Memory of Xianzhou’ stage that you will need to clear before you can unlock Yukong. Whenever you complete a stage in the Forgotten Hall you’ll be given a star rating, with 3 stars being the highest, so keep in mind that if you want to unlock Yukong, you may have to achieve the 3-star clear to do so!

Once you’ve got your free copy of Yukong unlocked, you can check out our best build guide to find out how to make the most of her in combat.

That’s everything you need to know about how to unlock Yukong for free. inHonkai Star Rail. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

