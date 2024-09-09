Honkai Star Rail 2.6 update: Leaks and everything we know

The Honkai Star Rail 2.6 update will take players back to Penacony yet again as Trailblazers face new challenges and come across a bright new Galaxy Ranger.

While players are busy preparing their Stellar Jades for Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail version 2.5, leakers have started to reveal information about version 2.6. It’s Penacony once again, but this time there’s a new region along with a Trailblaze Continuance mission.

Additionally, players will come across a new Galaxy Ranger who’s all about Graffiti and hip-hop. If you’re eager to learn about the contents of version 2.6, we have you covered.

HoYoverse Rappa is a brand-new unit from Honkai Star Rail 2.5.

No, Honkai Star Rail 2.6 does not have a release date yet.

However, based on the usual schedule, it will be available towards the end of October 2024.

New characters

Honkai Star Rail is only introducing one new character in version 2.6 called Rappa.

She is a 5-star Imaginary Erudition unit and also a Galaxy Ranger who happens to use Ninjutsu to defeat some of the most dangerous cosmic enemies.

The rerun units for version 2.6 haven’t been leaked or revealed yet, but we will update them once the information becomes available.

New region

In Honkai Star Rail version 2.6, players will return to Penacony, and a brand new region will be available. According to leaks, this region will be called Penacony Paperfold University College.

This college is located in the Moment of Sol and is a cradle of outstanding talents that sends the light and heat of knowledge continuously from within and outside the Dreamscape.

The Trailblaze Continuinance mission of version 2.6 will take place in this new region.

New Relics

In Honkai Star Rail version 2.6, two new Relic sets will be introduced called Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal and Scholar Lost In Erudition. The set bonus for these Relics is as follows:

Scholar Lost In Erudition 2-pc : Increases CRIT Rate by 6%. 4-pc : Increases DMG dealt by Ultimate and Skill by 20%. After using Ultimate, additionally increases the damage dealt by the next Skill by 20%.

Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal 2-pc : Increases SPD by 6%. 4-pc : When using Skill or Ultimate on one Parry target, increase the target’s CRIT DMG by 20% for 2 turns. The effect can stack up to 2 times.



This is what we know about Honkai Star Rail version 2.6 so far. If you are looking to know more about Honkai Star Rail characters, check out our guides on Robin and Fu Xuan. For more on the game in general, check out our guides on banners and codes.