Fugue in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & everything we know

Fugue is one of the most highly-anticipated character releases in Honkai Star Rail, so here’s everything we currently know about Tingyun’s alternate form.

Following HoYoverse’s official Fugue reveal, Honkai Star Rail leakers have uncovered even more details surrounding Fugue. The cunning Foxian, also known as Tingyun, has now been confirmed to have survived and the devs have given her a new form.

This is incredibly exciting for Tingyun fans, particularly those who have been wanting a 5-star version of this powerful support character. So, whether you’re looking to save up your Stellar Jade for Fugue’s upcoming banner, or just want to know more about her abilities, then we have everything you need to know.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Fugue release date.

However, official drip marketing was teased on Honkai Star Rai’s official X account on October 11, 2024, alongside the 2.6 livestream. HoYoverse usually teases future banner characters before their release in the next update, which means Fuge will likely be released in phase 2 of the Version 2.7 update.

Most Honkai Star Rail updates follow a six-week cycle, so the Fugue banner will likely debut on December 25, 2024.

Fugue element & path

HoYoverse Fugue is Tingyun’s alternate form in Honkai Star Rail.

Fugue is a 5-star character who uses Fire elemental attacks and follows the Nihility Path. Just like Dan Heng’s alternate form (Imbibitor Lunae), Fuge’s element and Path are vastly different from her regular Tingyun form.

Tingyun is a member of the Harmony Path and uses her support-based abilities to buff her teammates, while Fugue uses her abilities to debuff her enemies and strengthen her ally’s Break Effect.

Fugue abilities

Two of Fugue’s abilities have been leaked ahead of her official release, giving players an early glimpse of how she’ll perform in battle.

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Trace 1 When an enemy is hit by a Weakness Break, its action is delayed by 15%. That means, if Fugue is used to trigger a Weakness Break, you can delay the enemy’s action by a total of 80% (15% +25% +15% +25%). If you use the Harmony Trailblazer as the main character, you can add an extra 60%, bringing the total delay to 140%. If the Harmony Trailblazer triggers an Imaginary Weakness Break, the action delay would be even greater.

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Skill Choose an ally, increase their Break Effect, and make their attacks inflict a special effect with a chance to apply the negative effect “Blazing Flame” on the target. At the same time, Fugue gains an enhanced Basic ATK for three turns. Blazing Flame: Enemies affected by this effect have their DEF reduced by xx%.

Fugue details

According to HoYoverse’s official description, Fuge is a “tactful foxian girl, whose appearance, name, and identity have all been stolen.” While fate has allowed her to survive, Fugue’s path is still filled with the anticipation of destruction. You can read the full description below:

“Benefactor, though the Cosmos stretches far and wide, and the stars fill the sky, as long as we hold each other in our thoughts, there will always be a chance for reunion. A tactful foxian girl, whose appearance, name, and identity have all been stolen.”

“The fates have left her a thread of chance at survival, yet the brand of Destruction still writhes with anticipation. The one in a fugue who has experienced life and death and is given a new life… when would she be able to return home?”



There you have it, that's everything you need to know about Fugue.