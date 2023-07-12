Honkai Star Rail Herta Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Here are the materials you’ll need to ascend Herta and level up her Traces in Honkai Star Rail to maximize her potential.

The gacha title Honkai Star Rail allows players to pull on limited-time banners for their chosen 5-star. However, sometimes users disheartenly lose their 50/50s to a character they had no desire in getting.

In addition to 5-stars, you can also warp for three select 4-stars that have boosted drop rates during event banners. Despite their decreased rarity, some 4-stars can prove to be a vital asset to your team.

Herta is an available 4-star Ice character on the Path of the Erudition. She can attack several targets and excels at dealing AoE damage. Here’s what you’ll need to ascend Herta and level her Traces.

Herta Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Heta has many strong AoE abilities in Honkai Star Rail.

You’ll need Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, Squirming Core, and Horn of Snow to ascend Herta. You can gather Extinguished Core and its upgrades from Simulated Universe enemies or purchase them from the store with Embers.

Horn of Snow can be farmed from the boss Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Rime.

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20+ Extinguished Core x4 3200 1x Star Rail Pass 30+ Extinguished Core x8 6400 40+ Glimmering Core x5, Horn of Snow x2 12800 1x Star Rail Pass 50+ Glimmering Core x8, Horn of Snow x5 32000 60+ Squirming Core x5, Horn of Snow x15 64000 1x Star Rail Pass 70+ Squirming Core x7, Horn of Snow x28 128000

The total number of materials that you require to ascend Herta are as follows

Extinguished Core x12

Glimmering Core x13

Squirming Core x12

Horn of Snow x50

Herta Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Herta struggles in boss and elite battles.

The materials required to level up Herta’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:

Extinguished Core x28

Glimmering Core x42

Squirming Core x42

Key of Inspiration x12

Key of Knowledge x54

Key of Wisdom x105

Destroyer’s Final Road x12

Tracks of Destiny x5

That’s everything you need to know about collecting materials to ascend Herta and level her Traces. Check out our other Honkai Star Rail guides for more tips & tricks.

