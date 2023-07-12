Honkai Star Rail Herta Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Here are the materials you’ll need to ascend Herta and level up her Traces in Honkai Star Rail to maximize her potential.
The gacha title Honkai Star Rail allows players to pull on limited-time banners for their chosen 5-star. However, sometimes users disheartenly lose their 50/50s to a character they had no desire in getting.
In addition to 5-stars, you can also warp for three select 4-stars that have boosted drop rates during event banners. Despite their decreased rarity, some 4-stars can prove to be a vital asset to your team.
Herta is an available 4-star Ice character on the Path of the Erudition. She can attack several targets and excels at dealing AoE damage. Here’s what you’ll need to ascend Herta and level her Traces.
Herta Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail
You’ll need Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, Squirming Core, and Horn of Snow to ascend Herta. You can gather Extinguished Core and its upgrades from Simulated Universe enemies or purchase them from the store with Embers.
Horn of Snow can be farmed from the boss Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Rime.
|Level
|Ascension Materials
|Credits
|Ascension Rewards
|20+
|Extinguished Core x4
|3200
|1x Star Rail Pass
|30+
|Extinguished Core x8
|6400
|40+
|Glimmering Core x5, Horn of Snow x2
|12800
|1x Star Rail Pass
|50+
|Glimmering Core x8, Horn of Snow x5
|32000
|60+
|Squirming Core x5, Horn of Snow x15
|64000
|1x Star Rail Pass
|70+
|Squirming Core x7, Horn of Snow x28
|128000
The total number of materials that you require to ascend Herta are as follows
- Extinguished Core x12
- Glimmering Core x13
- Squirming Core x12
- Horn of Snow x50
Herta Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials required to level up Herta’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:
- Extinguished Core x28
- Glimmering Core x42
- Squirming Core x42
- Key of Inspiration x12
- Key of Knowledge x54
- Key of Wisdom x105
- Destroyer’s Final Road x12
- Tracks of Destiny x5
That’s everything you need to know about collecting materials to ascend Herta and level her Traces. Check out our other Honkai Star Rail guides for more tips & tricks.
