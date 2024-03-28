Honkai Star Rail Robin: Ascension and Trace level-up material

Are you looking to pull for Robin in Honkai Star Rail version version 2.2? Here are the ascension and Trace level-up materials you need for the unit.

Robin is an upcoming 5-star Physical support hailing from the Path of Harmony. Her kit will be focused on buffing the overall damage output and ATK of all allies in the party. Additionally, she will enable her party members to take additional action which comes in clutch in a turn-based game.

If you are looking to pull Robin in the game, you will need to collect all her ascension materials beforehand. Here are all the ascension and Trace level-up materials for Robin in Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse Robin ascension and talent level-up materials have been leaked

Robin ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Robin in Honkai Star Rail will need Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, and Dream Making Engine for ascension. She will also need access to the IPC Work Permit as the primary boss material.

The exact number of ascension materials required across every level has been discussed below:

Level Credits Common Material Boss Material Rewards 1 4000 Dream Collection Component x5 1 x Star Rail Pass 2 8000 Dream Collection Component x10 3 16000 Dream Flow Valve x6 IPC Work Permit x3 1 x Star Rail Pass 4 40000 Dream Flow Valve x9 IPC Work Permit x7 5 80000 Dream Making Engine x6 IPC Work Permit x20 1 x Star Rail Pass 6 160000 Dream Making Engine x9 IPC Work Permit x35

The total number of materials you need is as follows:

Dream Collection Component x15

Dream Flow Valve x15

Dream Making Engine x15

IPC Work Permit x65

Credits x308,000

Robin Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The materials you need to level up Robin’s Traces include Firmament Note, Celestial Section, Heavenly Melody, Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, Dream Making Engine, Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster, and Tracks of Destiny.

The exact number of materials you need are as follows:

Firmament Note x18

Celestial Section x69

Heavenly Melody x139

Dream Collection Component x41

Dream Flow Valve x56

Dream Making Engine x58

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12

Tracks of Destiny x8

Credits x3 million

