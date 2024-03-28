Honkai Star Rail Robin: Ascension and Trace level-up material

Honkai Star Rail Robin: Ascension and Trace level-up materialHoYoverse
Are you looking to pull for Robin in Honkai Star Rail version version 2.2? Here are the ascension and Trace level-up materials you need for the unit.
Robin is an upcoming 5-star Physical support hailing from the Path of Harmony. Her kit will be focused on buffing the overall damage output and ATK of all allies in the party. Additionally, she will enable her party members to take additional action which comes in clutch in a turn-based game.
If you are looking to pull Robin in the game, you will need to collect all her ascension materials beforehand. Here are all the ascension and Trace level-up materials for Robin in Honkai Star Rail.
Robin ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail
Robin in Honkai Star Rail will need Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, and Dream Making Engine for ascension. She will also need access to the IPC Work Permit as the primary boss material.
The exact number of ascension materials required across every level has been discussed below:
|Level
|Credits
|Common Material
|Boss Material
|Rewards
|1
|4000
|Dream Collection Component x5
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|2
|8000
|Dream Collection Component x10
|3
|16000
|Dream Flow Valve x6
|IPC Work Permit x3
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|4
|40000
|Dream Flow Valve x9
|IPC Work Permit x7
|5
|80000
|Dream Making Engine x6
|IPC Work Permit x20
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|6
|160000
|Dream Making Engine x9
|IPC Work Permit x35
The total number of materials you need is as follows:
- Dream Collection Component x15
- Dream Flow Valve x15
- Dream Making Engine x15
- IPC Work Permit x65
- Credits x308,000
Robin Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials you need to level up Robin’s Traces include Firmament Note, Celestial Section, Heavenly Melody, Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, Dream Making Engine, Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster, and Tracks of Destiny.
The exact number of materials you need are as follows:
- Firmament Note x18
- Celestial Section x69
- Heavenly Melody x139
- Dream Collection Component x41
- Dream Flow Valve x56
- Dream Making Engine x58
- Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
- Credits x3 million
