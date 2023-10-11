Honkai Star Rail Argenti: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Argenti is an upcoming character in Honkai Star Rail. Here is a list of all the Ascension and Trace materials you will need for the unit.

Argenti is a brand-new Physical Erudition unit that will be released in Honkai Star Rail in patch update 1.5. As a result, players have already started to discuss whether they want to pull for him or not in the game.

If you are planning to pull, then you will need his Ascension and Trace level-up materials ready. This will ensure he becomes functional, the moment you pull him from the banner.

Here are the Ascension and Trace materials for Argenti in Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse Argenti’s Ascension and Trace materials have been leaked

Argenti Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Argenti‘s ascension materials have not been revealed officially as of yet. However, they have been leaked on Honey Hunter World. The ascension materials for Argenti have been provided below:

Level Ascension Materials Ascension Rewards 20 Extinguished Core x5, Credits x4000 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Extinguished Cored x10, Credits x8000 40 Glimmering Core x6, Boss Material x3, Credits x 16000 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Glimmering Core x9, Boss Material x7, Credits x40000 60 Squirming Core x6, Boss Material x20, Credits x80000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Squirming Core x9, Boss Material x35, Credits x160000

The boss material has not been revealed yet, but it will be in the coming days.

Argenti Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace level-up materials for Argenti in Honkai Star Rail have been provided below:

Key of Inspiration x18

Key of Knowledge x69

Key of Wisdom x139

Extinguished Core x41

Glimmering Core x56

Squirming Core x58

Regret of Infinite Ochema x1

Tracks of Destiny x8

Credits x3M

This concludes all you need to know about Argenti’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

