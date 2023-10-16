Honkai Star Rail HuoHuo: Ascension and Trace level-up materials
HuoHuo is an upcoming healer in Honkai Star Rail. Here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for the character.
HuoHuo is a new Wind unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Abundance. She is a powerful character and is on par with one of the best units in the game, Luocha.
She has the ability to heal allies as well as remove debuffs which always comes in handy in any battle. Also, she provides Energy to all allies and increases their ATK numbers by 2 turns. This means she is an allrounder and is a must-pull for end-game content.
Here is all you need to know regarding the ascension and trace level-up materials for HuoHuo.
HuoHuo Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail
HuoHuo’s ascension materials have not been made official yet. However, they have been leaked by Honey Hunter World. Here are the ascension materials for HuoHuo in Honkai Star Rail:
|Level
|Ascension Material
|Ascension Rewards
|20
|Immortal Scionette x5, Credits x4000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|30
|Immortal Scionette x10, Credits x8000
|40
|Immortal Aeroblossom x6, Ascendent Debris x3, Credits x16000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|50
|Immortal Aeroblossom x9, Ascendent Debris x7, Credit x40000
|60
|Immortal Lumintwig x6, Ascendent Debris x20, Credits x80000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|70
|Immortal Lumintwig x9, Ascendent Debris x35, Credits x160000
HuoHuo Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials you need to enhance HuoHuo’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail have been mentioned below:
- Immortal Scionette x41
- Immortal Aeroblossom x56
- Immortal Lumintwig x58
- Seed of Abundance x18
- Sprout of Life x69
- Flower of Eternity x139
- Regret of Infinite Ochema x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
- Credits x 3M
This concludes all that you need to know about the ascension and trace materials for HuoHuo. For more on Honkai Star Rail, check out some of the links provided below.
