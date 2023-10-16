Honkai Star Rail HuoHuo: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

HuoHuo is an upcoming healer in Honkai Star Rail. Here are the ascension and trace level-up materials for the character.

HuoHuo is a new Wind unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Abundance. She is a powerful character and is on par with one of the best units in the game, Luocha.

She has the ability to heal allies as well as remove debuffs which always comes in handy in any battle. Also, she provides Energy to all allies and increases their ATK numbers by 2 turns. This means she is an allrounder and is a must-pull for end-game content.

Here is all you need to know regarding the ascension and trace level-up materials for HuoHuo.

HoYoverse HuoHuo ascension materials have been leaked by the community

HuoHuo Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

HuoHuo’s ascension materials have not been made official yet. However, they have been leaked by Honey Hunter World. Here are the ascension materials for HuoHuo in Honkai Star Rail:

Level Ascension Material Ascension Rewards 20 Immortal Scionette x5, Credits x4000 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Immortal Scionette x10, Credits x8000 40 Immortal Aeroblossom x6, Ascendent Debris x3, Credits x16000 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Immortal Aeroblossom x9, Ascendent Debris x7, Credit x40000 60 Immortal Lumintwig x6, Ascendent Debris x20, Credits x80000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Immortal Lumintwig x9, Ascendent Debris x35, Credits x160000

HuoHuo Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail

The materials you need to enhance HuoHuo’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail have been mentioned below:

Immortal Scionette x41

Immortal Aeroblossom x56

Immortal Lumintwig x58

Seed of Abundance x18

Sprout of Life x69

Flower of Eternity x139

Regret of Infinite Ochema x12

Tracks of Destiny x8

Credits x 3M

This concludes all that you need to know about the ascension and trace materials for HuoHuo. For more on Honkai Star Rail, check out some of the links provided below.

