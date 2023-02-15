What is Pity in Honkai Star Rail? How to get a guaranteed 5-star character

In Honkai Star Rail, players can improve their chances of pulling a rare 5-star character or Light Cone thanks to the Pity system. Taking advantage of this mechanic is a great way to obtain the best pulls in the game so it’s essential to understand it. Here’s exactly how Pity works in Honkai Star Rail.

There’s nothing more frustrating in a gacha game than spending all your currencies on banner pulls only to end up with every character except the one you really wanted. Thankfully, much like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail includes a Pity system designed for players to make the most of their pulls.

Pity can help you make the most of your Warps in the game, and increase your chances of getting those rare 5-star characters and Light Cones. Understanding how to best utilize the system is extremely useful, so here’s everything you need to know about Pity in Honkai Star Rail.

How does Pity work in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail banners will feature a handful of 4 and 5-star characters during each rotation.

Pity in Honkai Star Rail is a system that guarantees a rare pull for players based on how many pulls have already been made. It’s a surefire way to know you’ll get a 4 or 5-star character eventually without indefinitely spending all of your Steller Jade in the game.

On the game’s character banners, players are guaranteed to pull at least one 4-star character every 10 pulls, and one 5-star character every 90 pulls.

The Light Cone banner (equivalent to a weapon banner) also guarantees at least one 4-star every 10 pulls, while 5-star drops are guaranteed every 80 pulls.

This information is based on the game’s current Beta test so there’s a chance the numbers may change in the lead-up to Star Rail’s full release but if it does we’ll be sure to update this page right away.

Does Pity reset after a 5-star pull?

Pity will reset in the game whenever you get a 5-star pull. For example, if you get a 5-star character after just 50 banner pulls – as opposed to the guaranteed 90 -your counter will reset to zero immediately.

How to get a guaranteed 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Pity can help players get guaranteed 5-star character pulls.

The best way to guarantee to get a 5-star character in the game is by using the Pity system to increase your odds.

If you want to add Clara to your roster as your next 5-star pull for example, wait until her character banner is released and build up as much Pity as you can on the previous banner before carrying it over to Clara’s one, and you’ll be in with a much higher chance of unlocking her.

Can I see what my Pity number is?

Unfortunately, you can’t see exactly what your Pity number is in the game, so you’ll have to manually keep count while building up your Pity towards 90 if you’re aiming for a 5-star drop.

That’s everything you need to know about Pity in Honkai Star Rail so far. For more HoYoVerse content, check out our guides below:

