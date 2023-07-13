Honkai Star Rail Himeko Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Himeko is a 5-star Fire unit in Honkai Star Rail belonging to the path of Erudition. Here’s a rundown of the character’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials in this game.
Himeko is quite a powerful unit in Honkai Star Rail. She might seem weak at the beginning of the game, but as your account gets bigger and you give her powerful artifacts, she becomes top-tier.
Her AoE damage is massive, making her one of the best Fire units in the game. Unfortunately, the only way of obtaining her is either by losing a 50-50 in an Event Warp or getting lucky in the Standard Warp.
Regardless, if you do end up getting her, these are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials that you’ll need to upgrade Himeko.
Himeko Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials you need to ascend Himeko in Honkai Star Rail are Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, Squirming Core, and Endotherm Chitin. Amongst these, Extinguished Core and its related upgrades can be obtained from Simulated Universe.
Endotherm Chitin can be obtained from the boss named Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Blaze. Thus, the materials you need to upgrade Himeko across every level are provided below:
|Level
|Ascension Materials
|Credits
|Ascension Rewards
|20
|Extinguished Core x5
|4000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|30
|Extinguished Core x10
|8000
|40
|Glimmering Core x6, Endotherm Chitin x3
|16000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|50
|Glimmering Core x9, Endotherm Chitin x7
|40000
|60
|Squirming Core x6, Endotherm Chitin x20
|80000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|70
|Squirming Core x9, Endotherm Chitin x35
|160000
Here is the total number of materials needed to upgrade Himeko in Honkai Star Rail:
- Extinguished Core x15
- Glimmering Core x15
- Squirming Core x15
- Endotherm Chitin x65
Himeko Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials you need to upgrade Himeko’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:
- Key of Inspiration x18
- Key of Knowledge x69
- Key of Wisdom x139
- Extinguished Core x42
- Glimmering Core x56
- Squirming Core x58
- Destroyer’s Final Road x12
- Tracks of Destiny x11
This concludes our guide for Himeko’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
