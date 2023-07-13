Honkai Star Rail Himeko Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Himeko is a 5-star Fire unit in Honkai Star Rail belonging to the path of Erudition. Here’s a rundown of the character’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials in this game.

Himeko is quite a powerful unit in Honkai Star Rail. She might seem weak at the beginning of the game, but as your account gets bigger and you give her powerful artifacts, she becomes top-tier.

Her AoE damage is massive, making her one of the best Fire units in the game. Unfortunately, the only way of obtaining her is either by losing a 50-50 in an Event Warp or getting lucky in the Standard Warp.

Regardless, if you do end up getting her, these are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials that you’ll need to upgrade Himeko.

HoYoverse Himeko’s Ascension materials are readily available in this game

Himeko Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

The materials you need to ascend Himeko in Honkai Star Rail are Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, Squirming Core, and Endotherm Chitin. Amongst these, Extinguished Core and its related upgrades can be obtained from Simulated Universe.

Endotherm Chitin can be obtained from the boss named Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Blaze. Thus, the materials you need to upgrade Himeko across every level are provided below:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20 Extinguished Core x5 4000 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Extinguished Core x10 8000 40 Glimmering Core x6, Endotherm Chitin x3 16000 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Glimmering Core x9, Endotherm Chitin x7 40000 60 Squirming Core x6, Endotherm Chitin x20 80000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Squirming Core x9, Endotherm Chitin x35 160000

Here is the total number of materials needed to upgrade Himeko in Honkai Star Rail:

Extinguished Core x15

Glimmering Core x15

Squirming Core x15

Endotherm Chitin x65

Himeko Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Himeko’s Trace Materials can be found in Simulated Universe

The materials you need to upgrade Himeko’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:

Key of Inspiration x18

Key of Knowledge x69

Key of Wisdom x139

Extinguished Core x42

Glimmering Core x56

Squirming Core x58

Destroyer’s Final Road x12

Tracks of Destiny x11

This concludes our guide for Himeko’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

