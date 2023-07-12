GamingHonkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail Asta Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Asta in Honkai Star RailHoYoverse

Here are the materials Honkai Star Rail players need to ascend Asta and level up her Traces to make her a viable support character.

Despite 5-star characters being a great addition to players’ teams in Honkai Star Rail, you shouldn’t sleep on the power of 4-stars. For example, you don’t even have to get lucky to pull an Asta – she comes free by completing the Warp tutorial.

Asta is a 4-star Fire user on the Path of the Harmony that specializes in buffing teammates. She serves as the Lead Researcher of the Herta Space Station and has quite the online shopping problem.

Keep reading to learn what materials you’ll need to ascend Asta and level up her Traces in Honkai Star Rail.

Asta Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

A screenshot of Asta from Honkai Star RailHoYoverse

You’ll need Silvermane Badge, Silvermane Insignia, Silvermane Medal, and Endotherm Chitin to ascend Asta. Silvermane Badge and its upgrades can be farmed from enemies in the Simulated Universe or purchased from the shop with Embers.

Endotherm Chitin can be acquired from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Blaze boss. The full list of required Ascension materials for Asta is found below:

Level Ascension MaterialsCreditsAscension Rewards
20+Silvermane Badge x432001x Star Rail Pass
30+Silvermane Badge x86400
40+Silvermane Insignia x5, Endotherm Chitin x2128001x Star Rail Pass
50+Silvermane Insignia x8, Endotherm Chitin x532000
60+Silvermane Medal x5, Endotherm Chitin x15640001x Star Rail Pass
70+Silvermane Medal x7, Endotherm Chitin x28128000

The total number of materials it requires to ascend Asta are as follows:

  • Silvermane Badge x12
  • Silvermane Insignia x13
  • Silvermane Medal x12
  • Endotherm Chitin x50

Asta Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

Asta using her ultimate in Honkai Star RailHoYoverse

The materials required to level up Asta’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:

  • Silvermane Badge x28
  • Silvermane Insignia x42
  • Silvermane Medal x42
  • Harmonic Tune x12
  • Ancestral Hymn x54
  • Stellaris Symphony x105
  • Destroyer’s Final Road x12
  • Tracks of Destiny x5

That concludes our guide on Asta’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials. Check out our other Honkai Star Rail stores for more tips & tricks.

