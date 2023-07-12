Honkai Star Rail Asta Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Here are the materials Honkai Star Rail players need to ascend Asta and level up her Traces to make her a viable support character.

Despite 5-star characters being a great addition to players’ teams in Honkai Star Rail, you shouldn’t sleep on the power of 4-stars. For example, you don’t even have to get lucky to pull an Asta – she comes free by completing the Warp tutorial.

Asta is a 4-star Fire user on the Path of the Harmony that specializes in buffing teammates. She serves as the Lead Researcher of the Herta Space Station and has quite the online shopping problem.

Article continues after ad

Keep reading to learn what materials you’ll need to ascend Asta and level up her Traces in Honkai Star Rail.

Asta Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse

You’ll need Silvermane Badge, Silvermane Insignia, Silvermane Medal, and Endotherm Chitin to ascend Asta. Silvermane Badge and its upgrades can be farmed from enemies in the Simulated Universe or purchased from the shop with Embers.

Endotherm Chitin can be acquired from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Blaze boss. The full list of required Ascension materials for Asta is found below:

Article continues after ad

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20+ Silvermane Badge x4 3200 1x Star Rail Pass 30+ Silvermane Badge x8 6400 40+ Silvermane Insignia x5, Endotherm Chitin x2 12800 1x Star Rail Pass 50+ Silvermane Insignia x8, Endotherm Chitin x5 32000 60+ Silvermane Medal x5, Endotherm Chitin x15 64000 1x Star Rail Pass 70+ Silvermane Medal x7, Endotherm Chitin x28 128000

The total number of materials it requires to ascend Asta are as follows:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Silvermane Badge x12

Silvermane Insignia x13

Silvermane Medal x12

Endotherm Chitin x50

Asta Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse

The materials required to level up Asta’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:

Silvermane Badge x28

Silvermane Insignia x42

Silvermane Medal x42

Harmonic Tune x12

Ancestral Hymn x54

Stellaris Symphony x105

Destroyer’s Final Road x12

Tracks of Destiny x5

That concludes our guide on Asta’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials. Check out our other Honkai Star Rail stores for more tips & tricks.

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level