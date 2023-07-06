Will there be a Honkai Star Rail x Genshin Impact crossover? Everything we know

Wondering if Honkai Star Rail will have a Genshin Impact crossover? Well, our handy hub has everything we know about this highly requested event.

Honkai Star Rail players have been requesting a Genshin Impact crossover for a while now, with many voting on their favorite characters they’d like to see. After all, Genshin Impact is absolutely brimming with a unique roster, and with the recent Fontaine leaks, the number of characters continues to grow.

This makes a Honkai Star Rail x Genshin Impact crossover an incredibly tantalizing prospect, particularly for fans of both games. So, here’s everything we currently know about the release of a Honkai Star Rail x Genshin Impact crossover and the likelihood of it happening in the future.

Will there be a Honkai Star Rail x Genshin Impact crossover?

HoYoverse

There are currently no details on whether HoYoverse will release a Honkai Star Rail x Genshin Impact crossover event. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be one in the future. After all, Honkai Impact previously featured a Genshin Impact crossover, that saw both Keqing and Fischl make their appearance.

During the event, players could unlock both characters and play through special missions using them. Their kits also received slight tweaks to fit in with the flash and fast-paced gameplay of Honkai Impact.

Genshin Impact also received a crossover with Horizon: Zero Dawn, which saw Aloy added to the game as an unlockable character. So, there’s certainly a history of HoYoverse releasing crossover events in their games, which means a Honkai Star Rail x Genshin Impact crossover event isn’t that unlikely.

We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear any information, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly. In the meantime, why not check out our Honkai Star Rail page and Genshin Impact page for the latest updates.

