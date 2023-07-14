Honkai Star Rail Bailu Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Bailu is a 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Abundance. Here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials for the unit in the game.

Bailu is arguably one of the best units in Honkai Star Rail. There are several tough enemies in this game that you can fight and therefore a healer is absolutely mandatory.

There are times when Natasha’s healing feels sub-optimal, and not everyone has Luocha. Therefore, Bailu can be a good pick in such scenarios. The only issue with Bailu is that you need to be really lucky to obtain her either from the Event Warp or from the Standard Warp.

Regardless, once you obtain her, these are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials that you need to build her.

Bailu Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse The Ascension materials for Bailu are readily available in this game

Bailu in Honkai Star Rail requires Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, Squirming Core, and Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow. Among these, Extinguished Core and its upgrades can be obtained from Simulated Universe.

Lightning Crown of Past Shadow can be obtained from the boss Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Fulmination. The materials you need for Bailu across every level have been provided below:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20+ Extinguished Core x5 4000 1 x Star Rail Pass 30+ Extinguished Core x10 8000 40+ Glimmering Core x6, Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x3 16000 1 x Star Rail Pass 50+ Glimmering Core x9, Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x7 40000 60+ Squirming Core x6, Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x20 80000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70+ Squirming Core x9, Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x35 160000

The total number of materials you need for Bailu in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Extinguished Core x15

Glimmering Core x15

Squirming Core x15

Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x65

Bailu Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Bailu Trace materials can be farmed from Simulated Universe

The materials you need to upgrade Bailu’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Seed of Abundance x18

Sprout of Life x69

Flower of Eternity x169

Extinguished Core x42

Glimmering Core x56

Squirming Core x58

Guardian’s Lament x12

Tracks of Destiny x11

This concludes our guide for Bailu Ascension and Traces in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

