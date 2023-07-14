Honkai Star Rail Bailu Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Bailu is a 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Abundance. Here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials for the unit in the game.
Bailu is arguably one of the best units in Honkai Star Rail. There are several tough enemies in this game that you can fight and therefore a healer is absolutely mandatory.
There are times when Natasha’s healing feels sub-optimal, and not everyone has Luocha. Therefore, Bailu can be a good pick in such scenarios. The only issue with Bailu is that you need to be really lucky to obtain her either from the Event Warp or from the Standard Warp.
Regardless, once you obtain her, these are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials that you need to build her.
Bailu Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail
Bailu in Honkai Star Rail requires Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, Squirming Core, and Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow. Among these, Extinguished Core and its upgrades can be obtained from Simulated Universe.
Lightning Crown of Past Shadow can be obtained from the boss Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Fulmination. The materials you need for Bailu across every level have been provided below:
|Level
|Ascension Materials
|Credits
|Ascension Rewards
|20+
|Extinguished Core x5
|4000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|30+
|Extinguished Core x10
|8000
|40+
|Glimmering Core x6, Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x3
|16000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|50+
|Glimmering Core x9, Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x7
|40000
|60+
|Squirming Core x6, Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x20
|80000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|70+
|Squirming Core x9, Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x35
|160000
The total number of materials you need for Bailu in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:
- Extinguished Core x15
- Glimmering Core x15
- Squirming Core x15
- Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow x65
Bailu Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
The materials you need to upgrade Bailu’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:
- Seed of Abundance x18
- Sprout of Life x69
- Flower of Eternity x169
- Extinguished Core x42
- Glimmering Core x56
- Squirming Core x58
- Guardian’s Lament x12
- Tracks of Destiny x11
This concludes our guide for Bailu Ascension and Traces in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
