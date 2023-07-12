Sampo in Honkai Star Rail: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Sampo is a 4-star Wind unit in Honkai Star Rail belonging to the Path of Nihility. He is one of the best units in the game and here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials for the character.

Honkai Star Rail consists of some really powerful 4-star units. Sampo is one such unit that you can obtain in the game. He can shred through Wind shields unlike any other and will make your life easy in both Simulated Universe as well as Memory of Chaos.

Even though you might not be a fan of how he acts in the story within the game, there is no doubt you need Sampo in high-end content.

Here is a guide to all the Ascension and Trace level-up materials that you’ll need for Sampo in Honkai Star Rail once you obtain him.

Sampo Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Sampo ascension materials are readily available in Honkai Star Rail

In Honkai Star Rail, Sampo needs Ancient Part, Ancient Spindle, Ancient Engine, and Storm Eye. Among these, Ancient Part and its consecutive upgrades can be obtained from Simulated Universe.

Storm Eye can be farmed from the boss named Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Gust. The materials required for each level to ascend Sampo have been provided in the table below:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20+ Ancient Part x4 3200 1 x Star Rail Pass 30+ Ancient Part x8 6400 40+ Ancient Spindle x5, Storm Eye x2 12800 1 x Star Rail Pass 50+ Ancient Spindle x8, Storm Eye x5 32000 60+ Ancient Engine x5, Storm Eye x15 64000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70+ Ancient Engine x7, Storm Eye x28 128000

The total number of materials that you require to ascend Sampo are as follows:

Ancient Engine x12

Ancient Part x12

Ancient Spindle x13

Storm Eye x50

Sampo Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse List of Sampo’s Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail

The materials required to level up Sampo’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:

Ancient Engine x42

Ancient Part x28

Ancient Spindle x42

Guardians Lament x12

Obsidian of Dread x12

Obsidian of Desolation x54

Obsidian of Obsession x105

Tracks of Destiny x5

This concludes our guide for Ascension and Trace level-up materials for Sampo in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

