Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Sparkle is an upcoming Fire Harmony unit in Honkai Star Rail. Here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials for the character in the game.

Honkai Star Rail has announced a bunch of new characters that will be introduced to the game alongside the new region Penacony. One such character that you will find is Sparkle, who is a Fire Harmony unit.

Sparkle is by far one of the most anticipated units in the game. Her design is something that has caught everyone’s attention and players are saving for her from now on. Even though Black Swan will be released alongside Sparkle, there is significant hype for the latter and many players will pull for her.

This is all you need to know regarding the Ascension and Trace materials for Sparkle in the game.

HoYoverse Sparkle ascension and trace materials revealed

Sparkle Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Ascension materials you will need for Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail are Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, Dream Flamer, and Shards of Desires. The exact number of materials you will need across every level has been listed in the following table:

Level Materials Rewards 20 Tatters of Thought x5, 4000 Credits 1 X Star Rail Pass 30 Tatters of Thought x10, 8000 Credits 40 Fragments of Impression 6, Dream Flamer x3, 16000 Credits 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Fragments of Impression x9, Dream Flamer x7, 40000 Credits 60 Shards of Desires x6, Dream Flamer x10, 80000 Credits 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Shards of Desires x9, Dream Flamer x35, 160000 Credits

Sparkle Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace level-up materials you need for Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail have been listed below:

Tatters of Thought x41

Fragments of Impression x56

Shards of Desire x58

Firmament Note x18

Celestial Section x69

Heavenly Melody x139

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12

Tracks of Destiny x8

This is all you need to know regarding the Sparkle Ascension and Trace materials. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

