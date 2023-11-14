Honkai Star Rail Xueyi: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Xueyi is an upcoming 4-star unit in Honkai Star Rail hailing from the Path of Destruction. Here are the ascension and Trace level-up materials for the unit.

Destruction units have been quite abundant over the past few months in Honkai Star Rail. There are top-end units like Blade, Imbibitor Lunae, and Jingliu who are breaking the game with their power. Therefore, Xueyi has a lot of competition at her disposal.

Regardless, if you decide to pull for Dr. Ratio, you are bound to get a copy of Xueyi in the game. It might also be possible that you like the character and looking to build her for end-game content. Additionally, she also reduces the Toughness of an enemy, which makes her a pretty good support unit.

The ascension and Trace level-up materials for Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail have been discussed in the following sections.

HoYoverse Xueyi ascension materials have been leaked

Xueyi ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Xueyi’s ascension materials are not yet official, but the leakers at Honey Hunter World have updated their website with the necessary information. Based on the current data, Xueyi will need Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, Squirming Core, and Nail of the Ape for her ascension.

The ascension materials across every level have been presented below:

Level Ascension Material Ascension Rewards 20 Extinguished Core x4, Credits x3200 1x Star Rail Pass 30 Extinguished Core x8, Credits x6400 40 Glimmering Core x5, Nail of the Ape x2, Credits x12800 1x Star Rail Pass 50 Glimmering Core x8, Nail of the Ape x5, Credits x32000 60 Squirming Core x5, Nail of the Ape x15, Credits x64000 1x Star Rail Pass 70 Squirming Core x7, Nail of the Ape x28, Credits x128000

Xueyi Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The leaked Trace level-up materials for Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail are:

Shattered Blade x12

Lifeless Blade x54

Worldbreaker Blade x105

Extinguished Core x28

Glimmering Core x42

Squirming Core x42

Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster x12

Tracks of Destiny x5

Credits x2.4M

This is all that we know about Xueyi’s ascension and Trace level-up materials so far. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other Honkai guides:

