Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Ruan Mei is an upcoming 5-star Harmony character in Honkai Star Rail. Here are the ascension and Trace level-up materials for the unit.

Harmony is one of the most valuable paths to consider in Honkai Star Rail. If you pick up a Harmony character, you get access to buffs that enhance the performance of the entire team in the game. Characters like Bronya, Tingyun, and Yukong are invaluable when it comes to team building.

Hence, the hype surrounding Ruan Mei is quite high as there are high expectations that she will be a meta unit on release. Additionally, her design has been widely praised by players as being quite attractive.

If you are one of those players who is looking to get Ruan Mei, here are the ascension and Trace level-up materials that you can consider pre-farming.

HoYoverse Ruan Mei’s ascension materials have been leaked

Ruan Mei Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Ruan Mei’s ascension materials have not been confirmed by HoYoverse. However, leakers have provided the information based on the data from the beta version of the game. As per the leaks in Honey Hunter World, Ruan Mei will need Gelid Chitin, Immortal Scionette, Immortal Aeroblossom, and Immortal Lumintwig for ascension.

The materials you will need across every level have been presented below:

Level Ascension Materials Ascension Rewards 20 Immortal Scionette x4, Credits x 4000 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Immortal Scionette x10, Credits x8000 40 Immortal Aeroblossom x6, Gelid Chitin x3, Credits x16000 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Immortal Aeroblossom x9, Gelid Chitin x7, Credits x40000 60 Immortal Lumintwig x6, Gelid Chitin x20, Credits x80000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Immortal Lumintwig x9, Gelid Chitin x35, Credits x160000

Ruan Mei Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace materials that Ruan Mei will need based on leaks have been listed below:

Harmonic Tune x18

Ancestral Hymn x69

Stellaris Symphony x139

Immortal Scionette x41

Immortal Aeroblossom x56

Immortal Lumintwig x58

Past Grievances of the Planet Boring Disaster x18

Tracks of Destiny x8

Credits x3M

Among these, Past Grievances of the Planet Boring Disaster will be dropped by a boss that will arrive in the future.

This concludes all we know so far about the ascension and Trace level-up materials for Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

