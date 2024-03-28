GamingHonkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail Boothill: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse

Are you looking to pull for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail version 2.2? Here are the ascension and Trace level-up materials for the unit.

Boothill is a 5-star Physical DPS hailing from the Path of the Hunt. He is a gunslinger and all his animations revolve around using using those. He is a pretty stylish unit and based on some of the past Hunt characters, players can expect him to be powerful.

Therefore, if you are willing to pull Boohill in Honkai Star Rail, we have got you covered. Here are all the ascension and Trace level-up materials for the unit.

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Boothill ascension and trace materials revealed

Boothill ascension materials Honkai Star Rail

The ascension materials you need for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail are Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, Shards of Desires, and an IPC Work Permit.

The exact number of materials you need across every level has been listed below:

LevelCreditsCommon MaterialsBoss MaterialRewards
14000Tatters of Thought x51 x Star Rail Pass
28000Tatters of Thought x10
316000Fragments of Impression x6IPC Work Permit x31 x Star Rail Pass
440000Fragments of Impression x9IPC Work Permit x7
580000Shards of Desires x6IPC Work Permit x201 x Star Rail Pass
6160000Shards of Desires X9IPC Work Permit x35

The total number of materials you will need are as follows:

  • Tatters of Thought x15
  • Fragments of Impression x15
  • Shards of Desires x15
  • IPC Work Permit x65
  • Credits x308000

Boothill Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace materials you will need for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail are Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, Countertemporal Shot, Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, Shards of Desires, Boss material, and Tracks of Destiny.

The total number of materials you will need for Boothill are as follows:

  • Meteoric Bullet x18
  • Destined Expiration x69
  • Countertemporal Shot x139
  • Tatters of Thought x41
  • Fragments of Impression x56
  • Shards of Desires x58
  • Boss Material x18
  • Tracks of Destiny x8

