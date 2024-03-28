Honkai Star Rail Boothill: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Are you looking to pull for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail version 2.2? Here are the ascension and Trace level-up materials for the unit.

Boothill is a 5-star Physical DPS hailing from the Path of the Hunt. He is a gunslinger and all his animations revolve around using using those. He is a pretty stylish unit and based on some of the past Hunt characters, players can expect him to be powerful.

Therefore, if you are willing to pull Boohill in Honkai Star Rail, we have got you covered. Here are all the ascension and Trace level-up materials for the unit.

Article continues after ad

HoYoverse Boothill ascension and trace materials revealed

Boothill ascension materials Honkai Star Rail

The ascension materials you need for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail are Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, Shards of Desires, and an IPC Work Permit.

The exact number of materials you need across every level has been listed below:

Level Credits Common Materials Boss Material Rewards 1 4000 Tatters of Thought x5 1 x Star Rail Pass 2 8000 Tatters of Thought x10 3 16000 Fragments of Impression x6 IPC Work Permit x3 1 x Star Rail Pass 4 40000 Fragments of Impression x9 IPC Work Permit x7 5 80000 Shards of Desires x6 IPC Work Permit x20 1 x Star Rail Pass 6 160000 Shards of Desires X9 IPC Work Permit x35

The total number of materials you will need are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Tatters of Thought x15

Fragments of Impression x15

Shards of Desires x15

IPC Work Permit x65

Credits x308000

Boothill Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace materials you will need for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail are Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, Countertemporal Shot, Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, Shards of Desires, Boss material, and Tracks of Destiny.

The total number of materials you will need for Boothill are as follows:

Meteoric Bullet x18

Destined Expiration x69

Countertemporal Shot x139

Tatters of Thought x41

Fragments of Impression x56

Shards of Desires x58

Boss Material x18

Tracks of Destiny x8

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? |