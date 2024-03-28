Honkai Star Rail Boothill: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Honkai Star Rail Boothill: Ascension and Trace level-up materialsHoYoverse
Are you looking to pull for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail version 2.2? Here are the ascension and Trace level-up materials for the unit.
Boothill is a 5-star Physical DPS hailing from the Path of the Hunt. He is a gunslinger and all his animations revolve around using using those. He is a pretty stylish unit and based on some of the past Hunt characters, players can expect him to be powerful.
Therefore, if you are willing to pull Boohill in Honkai Star Rail, we have got you covered. Here are all the ascension and Trace level-up materials for the unit.
Boothill ascension materials Honkai Star Rail
The ascension materials you need for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail are Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, Shards of Desires, and an IPC Work Permit.
The exact number of materials you need across every level has been listed below:
|Level
|Credits
|Common Materials
|Boss Material
|Rewards
|1
|4000
|Tatters of Thought x5
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|2
|8000
|Tatters of Thought x10
|3
|16000
|Fragments of Impression x6
|IPC Work Permit x3
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|4
|40000
|Fragments of Impression x9
|IPC Work Permit x7
|5
|80000
|Shards of Desires x6
|IPC Work Permit x20
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|6
|160000
|Shards of Desires X9
|IPC Work Permit x35
The total number of materials you will need are as follows:
- Tatters of Thought x15
- Fragments of Impression x15
- Shards of Desires x15
- IPC Work Permit x65
- Credits x308000
Boothill Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail
The Trace materials you will need for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail are Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, Countertemporal Shot, Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, Shards of Desires, Boss material, and Tracks of Destiny.
The total number of materials you will need for Boothill are as follows:
- Meteoric Bullet x18
- Destined Expiration x69
- Countertemporal Shot x139
- Tatters of Thought x41
- Fragments of Impression x56
- Shards of Desires x58
- Boss Material x18
- Tracks of Destiny x8
Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? |