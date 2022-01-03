Honkai Impact leak reveals new Genshin Impact Keqing skin

A new Keqing skin has been leaked, giving both Honkai Impact and Genshin Impact fans an early look at her alternate costume.

Unlike the recent Keqing and Ninguanngg skin announcements for Genshin Impact, a new leak has revealed that the 5-star Electro unit will be getting another outfit. However, this leaked Keqing skin will not be available in Genshin Impact.

Instead, the alternate costume is rumored to only be obtainable in Honkai Impact – miHoYo’s other free-to-play action game. Honkai Impact has had numerous crossovers with popular anime and media, but, of course, some of the most popular are Genshin Impact-inspired.

So far, the game has featured both Keqing and Fischl. While both characters have been playable in the Honkai, they have yet to receive their own skins. Well, this could soon change if the recent Keqing skin leak is to be believed.

Genshin Impact Keqing skin leak

While Genshin Impact’s Keqing will receive her very own alternate skin in the 2.4 update, it now seems the popular Electro character could be making her grand return to the world of Honkai Impact.

A leaked image of an alternate Keqing skin has been posted on both the official Genshin and Honkai Impact Reddit pages. While the credibility of this leak is currently unknown, many players are hopeful that this new cosmetic means Keqing will be playable in Honkai Impact once again.

Unlike her traditional Liyue outfit in Genshin Impact, it appears that Keqing’s Honkai Impact skin is inspired by the traditional high school uniform. The outfit features a pink neckerchief, white school shirt, and purple skirt.

Like all Genshin Impact leaks, this Honkai Impact Keqing skin reveal should be taken with a grain of salt. However, fans remain hopeful that this recent find means the Driving Thunder will make her long-awaited return.

Quite when or if this Keqing skin will release in Honkai Impact remains to be seen, but for now, that is all the information we have.

