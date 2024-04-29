Is Clorinde worth pulling in Genshin Impact version 4.7?

Clorinde is a brand-new 5-star Electro DPS unit set for release in Genshin Impact version 4.7. Here is everything you need to know about whether you should pull for her in the game.

Clorinde is one of the most anticipated units in Genshin Impact. Fans have been waiting for her release since her first appearance in Fontaine during version 4.0.

As such, she is set to become playable in version 4.7 and players are quite hyped. Her kit and animations have been leaked and a fair assumption can be made on whether she is worth it or not. Hence, if you are confused about whether to save for Clorinde or use all your Primogems on Arlecchino, we have you covered.

Article continues after ad

Should you pull for Clorinde in Genshin Impact?

Yes, Clorinde is worth pulling in Genshin Impact. She will function as a powerful DPS and will have mechanics similar to Arlecchino with the Bond of Life. When Clorinde uses her E ability, she will be able to deal increased damage to opponents depending on the level of Bond of Life.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, depending on the state of Bond of Life, Clorinde will deal lunge attacks and massive AoE damage to her enemies. She will also be able to heal herself using her E ability depending on how much Bond of Life has been cleared.

Clorinde also has a powerful Ultimate ability, where she will dash away and evade her enemies while dealing massive AoE damage. By using her ultimate ability, she also receives Bond of Life. Finally, Clorinde gains massive damage output through her passive ability, Dark Shattering Flame, and a Crit Rate boost through Lawful Remuneration.

Article continues after ad

Overall, Clorinde is a self-sustaining unit that can deal lots of damage while also healing herself to keep her active in combat. All of Clorinde’s abilities are catered towards buffing her, and the numbers on her attacks are exceptionally high. Therefore, if you have been thinking of saving for Clorinde so far, keep doing so, as she will become the best Electro DPS unit in the game.

Article continues after ad

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform?