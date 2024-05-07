Switch 2 release could finally be the Genshin Impact news we’ve been waiting for

The wait for Genshin Impact Switch edition could be over for Nintendo fans with the arrival of the Switch 2.

After years of rumors and speculation, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa recently announced that the successor to the Switch will be revealed this year. Furukawa broke the news via an official post on X (Twitter), where he wrote: “We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year.”

While nothing related to the Switch 2 will be announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation in June, the arrival of a new Nintendo console could finally put an end to one long-awaited release – the Genshin Impact Switch edition.

Article continues after ad

The Genshin Impact Switch reveal was originally announced way back in 2020, and since then, Nintendo fans have been patiently waiting for its release. Currently, HoYoverse’s free to play anime game has proven popular across PC, mobile, and PlayStation consoles – achieving record-breaking sales milestones and releasing several massive content updates.

Article continues after ad

However, with the game firmly into its fourth year, many Nintendo fans have begun to lose hope in a Genshin Impact Switch release date ever being announced. While HoYoverse has been radio silent on the matter, they did provide an update back in 2022. During an interview with GoNintendo, the developers stated that, “The Switch version is still in development, and [they] will release more information as we progress further along.”

Article continues after ad

Well, with the Switch 2 now being revealed later this fiscal year, we could now see HoYoverse finally reveal a Genshin Impact release on a Nintendo platform – it just might not be on the original Switch. Whether this is down to the platform having lower specs or HoYo having a tough time optimizing the game for the portable console remains to be seen, but one thing is clear, the Switch 2 will be a direct upgrade.

In fact, the Nintendo Switch 2 has been confirmed by Reuters to be running on a custom Nvidia chip. The addition of an Ampere-based GPU would also allow the Switch 2 to access modern rendering techniques like DLSS 2 super-resolution and DLSS 3.5 ray reconstruction.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While we will hear more about the Switch 2 specs later this year, the added power should help in both the visual and performance departments. This is a particularly tantalizing prospect for Genshin Impact fans, as the open world title does feature stunningly beautiful locations and intense battles, which would certainly benefit from the added power of a Switch successor.

Whether a HoYoverse will reveal a Genshin Impact Switch release in June’s Nintendo Direct or whether they will ditch the Switch port in favor of its successor remains to be seen, but either way, it looks like Nintendo fans may not have too much longer to wait.