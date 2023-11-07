All Genshin Impact Baizhu ascension materials

Baizhu, the Dendro healer is set to receive a rerun in the first half of Genshin Impact version 4.2. Here is a list of the ascension materials for the characters in case you are willing to pull him.

Baizhu is one of the best healers in all of Genshin Impact. His healing is on par with the likes of Kokomi and is an easy fit for almost any Dendro team in the game.

However, he did not receive as much attention and had one of the lowest-selling banners of all time. As it happens, with Furina‘s release, his effectiveness is going to increase even more as he will synergize quite well with her kit.

Here are the ascension materials for Baizhu in the game.

HoYoverse Baizhu ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Baizhu in Genshin Impact requires Nagadus Emerald Silver, Evergloom Ring, Violetgrass, and Mora. Among these, you can farm the Gemstones from the Dendro Hypostasis and Evergloom Ring from Iniquitous Baptists.

The ascension materials have been listed below:

Nagadus Emerald Silver x1

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6

Evergloom Ring x46

Violetgrass x168

Fungal Spores x18

Luminescent Pollen x30

Crystalline Cyst Dust x36

Baizhu talent level up materials

The materials you need to level up Baizhu’s talents in Genshin Impact have been listed below:

Teachings of Gold x9

Guide to Gold x63

Philosophies of Gold x114

Fungal Spores x18

Luminescent Pollen x66

Crystalline Cyst Dust x93

Worldspan Fern x18

Crown of Insight x3

This is all you need to know about Baizhu’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

