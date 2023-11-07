All Genshin Impact Baizhu ascension materials
Baizhu, the Dendro healer is set to receive a rerun in the first half of Genshin Impact version 4.2. Here is a list of the ascension materials for the characters in case you are willing to pull him.
Baizhu is one of the best healers in all of Genshin Impact. His healing is on par with the likes of Kokomi and is an easy fit for almost any Dendro team in the game.
However, he did not receive as much attention and had one of the lowest-selling banners of all time. As it happens, with Furina‘s release, his effectiveness is going to increase even more as he will synergize quite well with her kit.
Here are the ascension materials for Baizhu in the game.
Baizhu ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Baizhu in Genshin Impact requires Nagadus Emerald Silver, Evergloom Ring, Violetgrass, and Mora. Among these, you can farm the Gemstones from the Dendro Hypostasis and Evergloom Ring from Iniquitous Baptists.
The ascension materials have been listed below:
- Nagadus Emerald Silver x1
- Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9
- Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9
- Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6
- Evergloom Ring x46
- Violetgrass x168
- Fungal Spores x18
- Luminescent Pollen x30
- Crystalline Cyst Dust x36
Baizhu talent level up materials
The materials you need to level up Baizhu’s talents in Genshin Impact have been listed below:
- Teachings of Gold x9
- Guide to Gold x63
- Philosophies of Gold x114
- Fungal Spores x18
- Luminescent Pollen x66
- Crystalline Cyst Dust x93
- Worldspan Fern x18
- Crown of Insight x3
This is all you need to know about Baizhu’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
