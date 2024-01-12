All Genshin Impact Yae Miko ascension materials

Yae Miko, the Electro Catalyst user from Inazuma is set to receive a rerun in Genshin Impact version 4.4. Here is a list of all the ascension and trace level-up materials for the unit in the game.

Yae Miko is an exceptionally powerful unit in Genshin Impact. She was not as strong when she was first released since any form of Electro reaction was quite underwhelming in the game.

However, Yae Miko’s viability enhanced massively after the release of Dendro. She is currently one of the best sub-DPS units in the game and a staple for quite a few Dendro teams. Hence, if you are willing to pull for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact, we have got you covered.

Here is all you need with regard to the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.

HoYoverse Yae Miko ascension materials are easy to farm

Genshin Impact Yae Miko ascension materials

The materials you need to ascend Yae Miko in Genshin Impact are Vajrada Amethyst Silver, Sea Ganoderma, Dragonheir’s False Fin, Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, and Famed Handguard. The total number of materials you need have been listed below:

Vajrada Amethyst Silver x1

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6

Dragonheir’s False Fin x46

Sea Ganoderma x168

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchi Handguard x30

Famed Handguard x36

Genshin Impact Yae Miko talent level-up materials

The talent level-up materials you need for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact are listed below:

Teachings of Light x9

Guide to Light x63

Philosophies of Light x114

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchit Handguard x66

Famed Handguard x93

The Meaning of Aeons x18

Crown of Insight x3

