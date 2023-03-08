Momoka in Genshin Impact: Ability leaks & everything we know

Momoka is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, so here’s everything you need to know about the unreleased Geo character.

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have uncovered a number of details surrounding Momoka – a character that will be released in a future update. While details have been rather scarce on Momoka, that hasn’t stopped leakers from revealing info on her in-game design and Vision.

As a rumored Geo character, Momoka will likely prove popular amongst Travelers who are looking for a new tank. After all, having a unit that can sponge incoming attacks and shield your best Genshin Impact characters from damage is a bonus for any squishy team.

So, if you’re looking to roll on Momoka’s banner when it eventually releases, then here’s everything you need to know about her leaked abilities, weapon type, and design.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Momoka release date. However, we can expect Momoka to release sometime around the 3.6 and 3.7 updates. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information.

Momoka official artwork leaks in Genshin Impact

There have been a number of leaked images that depict the feline Geo girl’s splash art. Judging from the various pictures shared on Twitter, Momoka will feature two long tails, a pair of cat ears, and paws.

Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, Momoka’s final look could change before she releases. So, make sure you take all this with a grain of salt.

Do we know Momoka’s rarity in Genshin Impact?

There is no official information about Momoka’s rarity, but current leaks have stated that she is a 5-star. This means Travelers can expect to spend plenty of Primogems when her banner releases.

Momoka abilities and weapon leaks

While HoYoverse has yet to release any official information pertaining to Momoka’s abilities in Genshin Impact, that hasn’t stopped details from leaking ahead of her debut. According to renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Mero, Momoka is a Geo Sword user whose abilities revolve around shields.

Interestingly, Mero noted that Momoka’s Elemental Skill is a shield that has tap and press versions. Whether this means the Geo tank can choose when to activate or deactivate her shield remains to be determined. Momoka’s Elemental Burst and Talents have yet to be revealed.

Is there Momoka gameplay?

There is currently no Momoka gameplay from official channels or leaked sources. Travelers will need to wait a little while longer for footage of the upcoming Geo character. However, we can expect further leaks and announcements as we get closer to her release date.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Momoka. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

