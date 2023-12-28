All Genshin Impact Yoimiya ascension materials

All Genshin Impact Yoimiya ascension materialsHoYoverse
Yoimiya, the 5-star Pyro bow user in Genshin Impact is set to receive a rerun in version 4.3. Here is a discussion listing all her ascension and talent level-up materials.
Yoimiya is quite possibly one of the most powerful units in Genshin Impact. She is a single-target damage dealer in the game who can shut down bosses in the blink of an eye. Therefore, with her rerun approaching, a lot of fans will be wanting to get her.
However, if you do end up pulling her, you will also be looking to ascend her to ensure she can become usable in the game as soon as possible. Fortunately, you can get access to all the ascension materials for Yoimiya right now in the game.
Here is what you need to know about Yoimiya’s ascension in Genshin Impact.
Yoimiya ascension materials in Genshin Impact.
Yoimiya in Genshin Impact needs Agnidus Agate Silver, Smoldering Pearl, Naku Weed, Divining Scroll, Sealed Scroll, and Forbidden Curse Scroll. The total number of materials that you need for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact have been listed below:
- Agnidus Agate Silver x1
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x1
- Agnidus Agate Chunk x9
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
- Smoldering Pearl x46
- Naku Weed x168
- Divining Scroll x18
- Sealed Scroll x30
- Forbidden Curse Scroll x36
Yoimiya talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact
Yoimiya’s talent level-up materials are easy to farm, just like her ascension materials. The exact number of materials you need has been listed in the following section:
- Teachings of Transience x9
- Guide to Transience x63
- Philosophies of Transience x114
- Divining Scroll x18
- Sealed Scroll x66
- Forbidden Curse Scroll x93
- Dragon Lord’s Crown x18
- Crown of Insight x3
This is all that you need to know about Yoimiya’s ascension and talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
