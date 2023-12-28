All Genshin Impact Yoimiya ascension materials

Yoimiya, the 5-star Pyro bow user in Genshin Impact is set to receive a rerun in version 4.3. Here is a discussion listing all her ascension and talent level-up materials.

Yoimiya is quite possibly one of the most powerful units in Genshin Impact. She is a single-target damage dealer in the game who can shut down bosses in the blink of an eye. Therefore, with her rerun approaching, a lot of fans will be wanting to get her.

However, if you do end up pulling her, you will also be looking to ascend her to ensure she can become usable in the game as soon as possible. Fortunately, you can get access to all the ascension materials for Yoimiya right now in the game.

Here is what you need to know about Yoimiya’s ascension in Genshin Impact.

HoYoverse Yoimiya ascension materials are easy to farm in the game

Yoimiya ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

Yoimiya in Genshin Impact needs Agnidus Agate Silver, Smoldering Pearl, Naku Weed, Divining Scroll, Sealed Scroll, and Forbidden Curse Scroll. The total number of materials that you need for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact have been listed below:

Agnidus Agate Silver x1

Agnidus Agate Fragment x1

Agnidus Agate Chunk x9

Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6

Smoldering Pearl x46

Naku Weed x168

Divining Scroll x18

Sealed Scroll x30

Forbidden Curse Scroll x36

Yoimiya talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya’s talent level-up materials are easy to farm, just like her ascension materials. The exact number of materials you need has been listed in the following section:

Teachings of Transience x9

Guide to Transience x63

Philosophies of Transience x114

Divining Scroll x18

Sealed Scroll x66

Forbidden Curse Scroll x93

Dragon Lord’s Crown x18

Crown of Insight x3

This is all that you need to know about Yoimiya’s ascension and talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

