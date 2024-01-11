All Genshin Impact Nahida ascension materials

All Genshin Impact Nahida ascension materialsHoYoverse
Nahida, the Dendro Archon is set to receive a rerun in Genshin Impact version 4.4. Here are all the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.
Nahida is by far one of the strongest units in Genshin Impact. She has an amazing Dendro application and can enhance the damage output of multiple characters like Tighnari, Yae Miko, and Alhaitham in the game.
She is one of the key elements when it comes to Dendro reactions and is a must-have for both new players and veterans. As such, if you do not have Nahida yet and looking to pull for her in Genshin Impact version 4.4, we have got you covered.
The ascension and trace level-up materials for Nahida have been listed in the following sections.
Nahida ascension materials in Genshin Impact
The ascension materials you need for Nahida in Genshin Impact include Nagadus Emerald Silver, Quelled Creeper, Kalpalata Lotus, Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust. The exact number of materials you will need has been discussed below:
- Nagadus Emerald Silver x1
- Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9
- Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9
- Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6
- Quelled Creeper x46
- Kalpalata Lotus x168
- Fungal Spores x18
- Luminescent Pollen x30
- Crystalline Cyst Dust x36
Nahida talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact
The talent level-up materials you need for Nahida in Genshin Impact have been discussed below:
- Teachings of Ingenuity x9
- Guide to Ingenuity x63
- Philosophies of Ingenuity x114
- Fungal Spores x18
- Luminescent Pollen x66
- Crystalline Cyst Dust x93
- Puppet String x18
- Crown of Insight x3
