All Genshin Impact Nahida ascension materials

Nahida, the Dendro Archon is set to receive a rerun in Genshin Impact version 4.4. Here are all the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.

Nahida is by far one of the strongest units in Genshin Impact. She has an amazing Dendro application and can enhance the damage output of multiple characters like Tighnari, Yae Miko, and Alhaitham in the game.

She is one of the key elements when it comes to Dendro reactions and is a must-have for both new players and veterans. As such, if you do not have Nahida yet and looking to pull for her in Genshin Impact version 4.4, we have got you covered.

The ascension and trace level-up materials for Nahida have been listed in the following sections.

HoYoverse Nahida ascension and talent level-up materials listed

Nahida ascension materials in Genshin Impact

The ascension materials you need for Nahida in Genshin Impact include Nagadus Emerald Silver, Quelled Creeper, Kalpalata Lotus, Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust. The exact number of materials you will need has been discussed below:

Nagadus Emerald Silver x1

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6

Quelled Creeper x46

Kalpalata Lotus x168

Fungal Spores x18

Luminescent Pollen x30

Crystalline Cyst Dust x36

Nahida talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

The talent level-up materials you need for Nahida in Genshin Impact have been discussed below:

Teachings of Ingenuity x9

Guide to Ingenuity x63

Philosophies of Ingenuity x114

Fungal Spores x18

Luminescent Pollen x66

Crystalline Cyst Dust x93

Puppet String x18

Crown of Insight x3

