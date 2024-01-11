GamingGenshin Impact

All Genshin Impact Nahida ascension materials

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse

Nahida, the Dendro Archon is set to receive a rerun in Genshin Impact version 4.4. Here are all the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.

Nahida is by far one of the strongest units in Genshin Impact. She has an amazing Dendro application and can enhance the damage output of multiple characters like Tighnari, Yae Miko, and Alhaitham in the game.

She is one of the key elements when it comes to Dendro reactions and is a must-have for both new players and veterans. As such, if you do not have Nahida yet and looking to pull for her in Genshin Impact version 4.4, we have got you covered.

Article continues after ad

The ascension and trace level-up materials for Nahida have been listed in the following sections.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Nahida ascension and talent level-up materials listed

Nahida ascension materials in Genshin Impact

The ascension materials you need for Nahida in Genshin Impact include Nagadus Emerald Silver, Quelled Creeper, Kalpalata Lotus, Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust. The exact number of materials you will need has been discussed below:

  • Nagadus Emerald Silver x1
  • Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9
  • Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9
  • Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6
  • Quelled Creeper x46
  • Kalpalata Lotus x168
  • Fungal Spores x18
  • Luminescent Pollen x30
  • Crystalline Cyst Dust x36

Nahida talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

The talent level-up materials you need for Nahida in Genshin Impact have been discussed below:

  • Teachings of Ingenuity x9
  • Guide to Ingenuity x63
  • Philosophies of Ingenuity x114
  • Fungal Spores x18
  • Luminescent Pollen x66
  • Crystalline Cyst Dust x93
  • Puppet String x18
  • Crown of Insight x3

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

About The Author

Rishov Mukherjee

Rishov is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He holds a Masters degree in Astrophysics from St Xavier's College in Kolkata, India, and has previously worked at Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he enjoys playing Street Fighter, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, the games he specializes in as well. If you want to get in touch, contact Rishov at rishov.mukherjee@dexerto.com