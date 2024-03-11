GamingGenshin Impact

All Genshin Impact Chiori ascension materials

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse

Chiori is an upcoming brand new Geo 5-star unit in Genshin Impact. Here are the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.

Genshin Impact version 4.5 is set to introduce a brand-new playable unit in the game that players have already come across once during the event quest in version 4.3 as the owner of a shop in Fontaine. Her name is Chiori, and she is a Geo unit.

As it happens, players have been hyped about the character ever since she was first introduced. However, with her becoming playable in version 4.5, there is no doubt a lot of the player base will be looking to pull for her.

Here is all we know about the ascension and talent level-up materials for Chiori.

Chiori with her hands on her hipsHoYoverse
Chiori ascension materials in Genshin Impact revealed

Genshin Impact Chiori Ascension materials

Genshin Impact has officially confirmed the Ascension Materials needed for Chiori. These are the exact number of materials you will need:

  • Prithiva Topaz Silver x1
  • Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9
  • Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9
  • Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
  • Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelia x46
  • Dendrobium x168
  • Spectral Husk x18
  • Spectral Heart x30
  • Spectral Nucleus x36

Genshin Impact Chiori talent level-up materials

Here are the Talent level-up materials you will need for Chiori:

  • Teachings of Light x9
  • Guide to Light x63
  • Philosophies of Light x114
  • Spectral Husk x18
  • Spectral Heart x66
  • Spectral Nucleus x93
  • Lightless Silk String x18
  • Crown of Insight x3

For more on Genshin Impact, click on the links provided below.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact

Related Topics

About The Author

Rishov Mukherjee

Rishov is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He holds a Masters degree in Astrophysics from St Xavier's College in Kolkata, India, and has previously worked at Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he enjoys playing Street Fighter, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, the games he specializes in as well. If you want to get in touch, contact Rishov at rishov.mukherjee@dexerto.com