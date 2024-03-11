All Genshin Impact Chiori ascension materials

Chiori is an upcoming brand new Geo 5-star unit in Genshin Impact. Here are the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.

Genshin Impact version 4.5 is set to introduce a brand-new playable unit in the game that players have already come across once during the event quest in version 4.3 as the owner of a shop in Fontaine. Her name is Chiori, and she is a Geo unit.

As it happens, players have been hyped about the character ever since she was first introduced. However, with her becoming playable in version 4.5, there is no doubt a lot of the player base will be looking to pull for her.

Article continues after ad

Here is all we know about the ascension and talent level-up materials for Chiori.

HoYoverse Chiori ascension materials in Genshin Impact revealed

Genshin Impact Chiori Ascension materials

Genshin Impact has officially confirmed the Ascension Materials needed for Chiori. These are the exact number of materials you will need:

Prithiva Topaz Silver x1

Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9

Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelia x46

Dendrobium x168

Spectral Husk x18

Spectral Heart x30

Spectral Nucleus x36

Genshin Impact Chiori talent level-up materials

Here are the Talent level-up materials you will need for Chiori:

Article continues after ad

Teachings of Light x9

Guide to Light x63

Philosophies of Light x114

Spectral Husk x18

Spectral Heart x66

Spectral Nucleus x93

Lightless Silk String x18

Crown of Insight x3

For more on Genshin Impact, click on the links provided below.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact