All Genshin Impact Chiori ascension materials

All Genshin Impact Chiori ascension materialsHoYoverse
Chiori is an upcoming brand new Geo 5-star unit in Genshin Impact. Here are the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.
Genshin Impact version 4.5 is set to introduce a brand-new playable unit in the game that players have already come across once during the event quest in version 4.3 as the owner of a shop in Fontaine. Her name is Chiori, and she is a Geo unit.
As it happens, players have been hyped about the character ever since she was first introduced. However, with her becoming playable in version 4.5, there is no doubt a lot of the player base will be looking to pull for her.
Here is all we know about the ascension and talent level-up materials for Chiori.
Genshin Impact Chiori Ascension materials
Genshin Impact has officially confirmed the Ascension Materials needed for Chiori. These are the exact number of materials you will need:
- Prithiva Topaz Silver x1
- Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9
- Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9
- Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
- Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelia x46
- Dendrobium x168
- Spectral Husk x18
- Spectral Heart x30
- Spectral Nucleus x36
Genshin Impact Chiori talent level-up materials
Here are the Talent level-up materials you will need for Chiori:
- Teachings of Light x9
- Guide to Light x63
- Philosophies of Light x114
- Spectral Husk x18
- Spectral Heart x66
- Spectral Nucleus x93
- Lightless Silk String x18
- Crown of Insight x3
For more on Genshin Impact, click on the links provided below.
All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact