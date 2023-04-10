Genshin Impact reveals new character Kirara for Update 3.7

Genshin Impact has added to its growing lineup of Dendro characters with the addition of 4-star Kirara in Update 3.7.

Like most of the mobile game’s roster, leaks circulated regarding Kirara’s eventual arrival as a playable character. However, players had assumed she was a 5-star Geo bow user. Instead, Kirara holds a Dendro vision and an undetermined weapon. Although some suppose she could be a Dendro Sword user like Alhaitham.

On April 10, Genshin Impact officially revealed Kirara as the Gold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express. The announcement comes before the title drops version 3.6 on April 12. With all the new characters coming in 3.6, it’s theorized that Kirara may be the only unfamiliar face in 3.7.

Genshin Impact’s Kirara will release after Baizhu and Kaveh

HoYoverse

On Twitter, Genshin Impact confirmed the 4-star character Kirara would debut in Update 3.7. At the time of writing, it’s unclear which 5-star character’s banner Kirara will appear on and what other 4-stars will be alongside her.

Kirara’s description reads: “She’s an adorable little nekomata. Just whisper ‘your gonna be late’ in her ear while she’s asleep, and she’ll spring right up and start dashing faster than General Gorou does on the battlefield.”

Kirara works at the Komaniya Express – a delivery service in the Inazuma region. In terms of her appearance, Kirara was revealed to be the Japanese mythical creature Youkai by the two tails moving behind her.

Before the cat Kirara pounces into Genshin Impact, Version 3.6’s first banner will feature re-runs for the Dendro Archon Nahida and the Hydro dancer Nilou. The available 4-stars are Dori, Kuki Shinobu, and Layla. Afterward, new characters Baizhu and Kaveh will appear on the update’s second banner.

For all potential additions in Version 3.7, check out our article on the rumored Wish Banners. Additionally, leaks have already emerged regarding Genshin Impact’s Version 3.8 update, including a Fontaine character and a Klee skin.