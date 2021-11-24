Genshin Impact players think VTuber could be new Dendro character

A Genshin Impact VTuber has been mistaken to be the upcoming Dendro Archon after fans find a number of striking similarities to the unreleased character.

Genshin Impact’s Sumeru region may not have officially released, but that hasn’t stopped a number of reliable leaks from surfacing. Aside from footage of Sumeru City, a new description for the game’s upcoming Dendro Archon has been revealed.

While the character’s in-game model has yet to surface, that hasn’t stopped Genshin Impact fans from trying to piece together what the Dendro Archon looks like. In fact, the recent description from a renowned leaker has caused a VTuber to be mistaken as Sumeru’s pint-sized deity.

Genshin Impact Dendro Archon

A renowned Genshin Impact leaker revealed that “the Dendro Archon’s attire is similar to that of Paimon’s skirt clothing,” while her hair is white with dashes of grey. While the description has given fans very little to go off, that hasn’t stopped a number of dedicated travelers from scouring the internet for clues.

This has led to a VTuber being mistaken for the upcoming Dendro character. While the content creator streams Genshin Impact, they have no affiliation with the game’s upcoming goddess. “This is an OC belonging to a VTuber by the name of 花苓萝 who streams Genshin Impact,” explained @SaveYourPrimos.

“We’re seeing her artwork make the rounds around again due to similarities to the recent Dendro Archon description leak.” While The VTuber’s original character certainly fits the leaked description outlined above, the similarities are only coincidental.

[MISLEADING] This is an OC belonging to a Vtuber by the name of 花苓萝 who streams Genshin Impact. We're seeing her artwork make the rounds around again due to similarities to the recent Dendro Archon description leak. Channel: https://t.co/zXftSnSvEj pic.twitter.com/92mGBMat2c — SaveYourPrimos (185/225 for Mistsplitter) (@SaveYourPrimos) November 24, 2021

The only reliable news we have about the Sumeru region is from the early build images of Sumeru City – the region’s central hub that is said to be the size of “three Wangshu Inns stacked on top of each other.” Meanwhile, it’s currently believed that YaoYao could be the game’s first playable Dendro character.

For now, though, it looks like travelers will have to wait patiently for miHoYo to release details on the upcoming Dendro Archon. Until then, be sure to check out our latest Genshin Impact news and guides:

